Five districts affected: Mittelbrandenburgische Sparkasse closes several branches

The Mittelbrandenburgische Sparkasse (MBS) will no longer offer advice from employees in 30 of its currently 141 branches. The company announced this on Tuesday in Potsdam. Only ATMs should be provided in 22 branches, at least eight branches will be completely closed according to information from Tuesday. This affects the locations in Finkenkrug and Rathenow West (both in the Havelland district), Bötzow, Borgsdorf, Schönwalder Straße in Hennigsdorf and Mühlenbeck (all in Oberhavel), Wilhelmshorst (Potsdam-Mittelmark) and Sperenberg (Teltow-Fläming). The branch in Groß Leuthen (Dahme-Spreewald) will also be closed, and a “mobile office” will be there twice a week. Groß Köris will remain closed until further notice after an ATM was blown up and parts of the branch were destroyed.

The Mittelbrandenburgische Sparkasse is the largest bank in Brandenburg and the largest savings bank in eastern Germany. According to its own statements, it has 750,000 customers. The company management justified the closures on Tuesday with “ever decreasing branch visits” and the shortage of skilled workers. More and more customers are making cashless payments and doing their banking online, so the need for local branches and ATMs is falling accordingly.

Apparently, there are no longer enough employees available – according to the company management, the staff that MBS has, wants to “use more efficiently” in order to save costs. Instead of personal advice on site, advice over the phone and video chat should increasingly take the place. The board announced that all customers at the affected locations would be informed in May and automatically forwarded to the nearest office. As the savings bank announced, they spoke to representatives of the affected communities. But as expected, they are not very enthusiastic about the plans. Zeuthen’s mayor Herzberger described a complete closure of the branch in an interview with rbb as unacceptable. MBS then agreed to offer an ATM there. See also Crashing of credit and debit cards with real costs up to 85 euros per year, boomerang effect on consumers for the cashless plan According to the German Bundesbank, the number of ATMs has fallen from around 59,000 in 2018 to just over 55,000 three years later. In the same period, the number of bank branches fell from almost 30,000 to around 23,000, and compared to 2006 it was even halved.

Broadcast: Antenne Brandenburg, April 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

