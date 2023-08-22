Five graphics – How immigration shapes the Swiss labor market – News

Contents

The local labor market is also shaped by migration. Federal data shows where people without a Swiss passport work.

In the second quarter of this year, 1,774 million people with foreign nationality were employed in Germany (including cross-border commuters). Since the turn of the millennium, their share of the working population has risen steadily.

A recently published report by the Federal Statistical Office (BfS) contains further interesting findings.

With or without a red passport: high level of employment

The average employment rate across all workers is 83.5 percent. At a rate of 79 percent, foreign workers are only slightly less employed than those with a Swiss passport (85.5 percent).

Michael Siegenthaler, labor market expert at the Economic Research Center of ETH Zurich (KOF), says: “In Switzerland, a high proportion of the population is generally employed. This applies to both the local and the foreign population.”

Immigration in the upper and lower wage segment

According to KOF researcher Siegenthaler, immigration into the local labor market is strongly driven by demand – and thus primarily covers the upper and lower wage segments. “Foreigners are mainly used in areas where it is difficult to fill positions with locals. These are high-wage jobs, but also in service or cleaning, for example.”

This split becomes apparent when you compare the BFS figures for the second sector (manufacturing) with those in the third (services sector), where wages are higher on average. While the former is dominated by countries from south-eastern Europe, in the case of services it is mainly Western Europe and third countries.

Highly educated Russians and Americans

The number of those immigrating with a university degree also varies widely across countries. This also affects the share of these nations in the management levels. For people from the United Kingdom, for example, the proportion of management positions is 44.3 percent. For people with a Swiss passport, the rate of management positions is 28.7 percent.

Various factors decide who gets a job, explains Michael Siegenthaler. For example, every applicant brings a basic set of knowledge and experience with them. “One speaks of human capital.”

In addition, employees also have different preferences, for example due to their cultural background. Conversely, an employer must also choose someone. “It can also lead to discrimination.” And the fourth reason is immigration policy.

“The number of positions for people from third countries, such as the USA or, since 2021, Great Britain, are subject to quotas. With top jobs, it is easier for the employer to show that they could not find an EU citizen for the job.»

Sri Lanka and Eritrea provide many auxiliary workers

There are more people in the low-wage sector who have come to Switzerland to join their families or to flee. But the market is also playing here, says expert Siegenthaler. “There are jobs and sectors, such as the construction industry, in which only a few locals apply – the proportion of foreigners is correspondingly high.”

The differences between the sectors can also be seen when looking at working hours. While Britons and Americans are the most likely to be able to work flexible hours, this is only around ten percent for workers from Eritrea and Sri Lanka. People from these countries also work comparatively often on short-term contracts and atypical working hours.

Methodology and origin of the data

Open box Close box

The Swiss labor force survey SAKE is a sample survey of households that is carried out annually by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) in cooperation with a market research institute. The annual base sample comprises around 100,000 interviews per year. It is supplemented by a special sample of around 20,000 interviews with foreigners. It is a multimode survey (survey by internet/by telephone) in which the interview by internet is privileged.

Important definitions:

Employed: Persons aged 15 or over who worked at least one hour during the reference week; or continued to be self-employed or employed despite being temporarily away from work (due to illness, holidays, maternity leave, military service, etc.); or have worked unpaid in the family business.Permanent resident population: This indicator includes all people whose main residence is in Switzerland all year round. This includes Swiss and all foreign nationals with a permit that entitles them to stay for at least twelve months, i.e. people with a settlement or residence permit (including recognized refugees) as well as short-term residents with an approved cumulative stay of at least twelve months . Persons in the asylum process with a total length of stay of at least twelve months are not recorded.Important: Persons who have both Swiss and one or more other nationalities are counted as Swiss nationals.

