Five graphics on the economy – Switzerland as a working country in figures – News

Is part-time work increasing? How much do workers earn in Switzerland? Which jobs do people retire from the earliest? Five charts on developments in the Swiss labor market.

“I need my 100 percent to have the necessary income to finance my apartment and everything,” says a passer-by in Lucerne. “Working part-time is quality of life for me,” says another passer-by.

One thing is clear: part-time work is increasing in Switzerland. Today, more than a third of Swiss people work less than 90 percent (see box) and are therefore by definition part-time. “Part-time work is worthwhile in Switzerland,” says Boris Zürcher, head of the labor market at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Seco. “However, we have observed that women in particular have increased their workload in recent years.” Small jobs of 30 to 40 percent would be less, today it is more common for women to work 60 or 70 percent. “Although more and more people are working part-time, the overall volume of work in the Swiss economy is tending to increase,” says the head of the Seco labor market.

2022 worked in Switzerland 37 percent of employees work part-time, i.e. less than 90 percent. These are 12 percent more than 1991. At that time, 49 percent of women worked part-time and 8 percent of men. In 2022, 58 percent of women worked part-time and 19 percent of men. part time jobs takes in Switzerland so tending to.

Source: FSO Swiss Labor Force Survey (SAKE)

5.18 million people were employed in Switzerland at the end of last year. The greater Zurich area, the Mittelland and Lake Geneva are the most important regions: three out of five people earn their money in one of these areas.

Today, three quarters of the labor force are active in the service sector. A look into the past shows that it played a much smaller role 200 years ago. Industry and agriculture were much more important then.

Going back another 60 years, it is clear that these latter two sectors were once the backbone of Switzerland. In 1860 every second person worked in agriculture.

In Switzerland, most people indicate upper secondary level as their highest level of education. A university or college has graduated a third of the people. Among men it is more: 40.2 percent have a tertiary degree.

The average salary in Switzerland is 6665 francs. Depending on the sector, this can be significantly more or less. In IT, finance and the pharmaceuticals sector, the average is more than 10,000 francs. On the other hand, half as much is paid in gastronomy or shoe production.

There are also clear differences between the sectors with regard to the age of retirement. People in the credit and insurance industry, but also in education and construction, end their working life at an above-average age.

In contrast, employees in IT and art stay longer than usual. Farmers and foresters have been active the longest.

