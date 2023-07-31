Five Major Financial Market Events: Earnings Announcements, Non-Farm Payrolls, European GDP, Bank of England Decision, and China’s Manufacturing Activity

Title: Five Major Financial Market Events to Watch This Week

Subtitle: Big tech earnings, US jobs report, interest rate decision, euro zone GDP, and China‘s manufacturing activity

Investing.com – The financial market is set to witness several major events this week that could impact investor sentiment and market trends. From big tech earnings to key economic data releases, here are five major events to keep an eye on:

1. US Non-farm Employment Report: On Friday, August 4, the United States will announce its Non-farm Employment Report for July. The market expects the unemployment rate to remain low and potentially cool down. This resilient job market is a positive indicator for the economy, signaling a potential soft landing scenario. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s recent comments about no longer forecasting a recession and inflation returning to target have boosted investor confidence.

2. Apple and Amazon Earnings: After the market closes on Thursday, August 3, Apple and Amazon will release their earnings reports. Investors are closely watching these big tech companies, considering the recent rally in tech stocks. The positive earnings report from Google parent Alphabet supports the view that high valuations in tech stocks are justified. Notably, more than half of the companies in the S&P 500 index have already announced their Q2 results, with 78.7% surpassing analysts’ expectations.

3. Bank of England Interest Rate Decision: On Thursday, the Bank of England will hold its interest rate meeting. Market expectations are divided on whether policymakers will raise rates by 25 basis points after a 50 basis point hike in June. UK inflation has not accelerated, but the country still has high inflation compared to others. A rate hike, including a potential larger increase, cannot be ruled out.

4. Euro Zone GDP Data: On Monday, the euro zone will release preliminary data for Q2. These figures are significant as the European Central Bank is considering whether to raise interest rates at its September meeting. The data is expected to show that the euro zone economy resumed growth in Q2, while inflation remained above the target.

5. China‘s Manufacturing Activity: China‘s manufacturing activity has been contracting for four consecutive months. Insufficient demand is seen as the main obstacle for some companies. The recent purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reading of 49.3 for July suggests a slight improvement, but it still remains below the expansion mark of 50. Investors will continue to monitor China‘s manufacturing sector for further signs of recovery.

In conclusion, the financial market this week will be driven by earnings reports, key economic data releases, and central bank decisions. Investors will be closely watching big tech companies, the US jobs report, the Bank of England, euro zone GDP, and China‘s manufacturing activity. These events will likely influence market sentiment and provide valuable insights into the state of the global economy.

