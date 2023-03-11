Listen to the audio version of the article

If the report “High skills for a sustainable future” by the 4.Manager observatory which underlines how, between 2023 and 2026, both companies and the Public Administration will need four million medium and high profile workers with these skills, the new edition of the annual study “Seize the Change” by EY confirms how overall Italian companies are increasingly committed to integrating sustainability into their business. This happens both for small and medium-sized enterprises and for large ones, while two years ago it was the large companies that were advancing the fastest. The energy and textile sectors are progressing faster than others (media & telecommunications and construction). Over 80% of listed companies have developed a sustainability plan (about +32 percentage points compared to 2020) and 30% have defined quantitative targets. 47% of the companies interviewed have defined objectives and actions to adapt to climate change (39% in 2021), increasing the use of renewable energy. From furniture to engineering, from agri-food to pharmaceuticals, passing through to the leader in chemical products for the building industry, here are the models of five companies that have concretely implemented sustainability in their business strategies.

Sustainability in an algorithm

Attention to the environment and to people is expressed in many ways within Rimadesio, a leading company of made in Italy furniture founded in 1956 in Brianza. From the production of solar energy through photovoltaic panels to the conversion of the company fleet to electricity; from the processing of 100% recyclable materials such as aluminum and glass to the use of water-soluble paints only, up to the total elimination of polystyrene, replaced with recycled cardboard, as well as a constant commitment in the field of health and safety at work. «In 2022, an Hse manager was introduced into the company, an internal contact person for Health, Safety & Environment aspects», explains Davide Malberti, CEO of Rimadesio. «The goal is to build an integrated management system that complies with the best recognized reference standards (ISO 45001 – occupational health and safety; ISO 14001 – environment). With regard to sustainability, we are approaching the ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) issue, which our Hse Manager will personally deal with with the support of valid external consultants who are experts in environmental sustainability, Agenda 2030 and Gri (Global Reporting Initiative ). The goal is to close 2023 with a management system that has already achieved a good level of implementation of the main procedures related to HSE aspects, with the addition of the opportunity to be able to obtain a Sustainability Impact Rating (it is the first algorithm in the world based on internationally recognized criteria that measure the sustainability of companies, ed) capable of measuring our corporate sustainability performance according to known and measurable criteria. All of this is fundamental for us to accompany, in a concrete and effective way, the process towards the implementation of the sustainability report».

Integrated green strategy inside and outside the factories

At the FIS of Montecchio Maggiore, in the province of Vicenza, one of the main operators in Europe in the production of active ingredients for the pharmaceutical industry, there is a resource dedicated to sustainability in 2015. This is a figure who grew up internally, initially committed in the field for a part of his working time and from 2022 dedicated exclusively to this. In 2023, the search and selection of a specialist to work alongside the sustainability manager is planned. «With the progressive increase in the importance of the topic, it has become necessary for us to have a professional figure who could contribute to the construction of an organic corporate sustainability strategy, supporting its integration within traditional business processes in all three of our factories in Montecchio Maggiore, Lonigo and Termoli and, in particular, in the areas relating to production, research and development and human resource management», explains Michele Gavino, CEO of FIS «The need to integrate these issues into each corporate function, which will increasingly have to be able to make an innovative contribution, finding effective solutions to achieve complex and ambitious objectives. At the end of 2022, the company joined Energize, the international program launched to promote access to the use of renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the chemical-pharmaceutical sector. A one-of-a-kind program that allows participants to jointly source electricity on a large scale through a virtual energy deal. The energy needs of many participating companies are satisfied with the construction of a new renewable energy production plant. The supply is therefore managed through a multi-year bilateral contract (VPPA) which provides for the sending to the companies of the appropriate certificates to guarantee the green origin of the energy».

Supply chain, green lifestyles, fight against waste, human resources

The Orsero group, from Albenga, created the sustainability division in 2021, the team includes a manager and a specialist for the sustainability theme and relies on the support of three coordinators (always green) and eight sustainability country leaders. The function reports directly to the group CEOs and is in constant dialogue with the board of directors. From the human resources department let it be known that «the strategic intent was to catalyze and rationalize the efforts and activities that the group was already carrying out, such as those against food waste. We have strengthened and organized collaborations with individual food banks in the European countries in which we operate, signing an agreement at European level with Feba (European food banks federation). We have also included in the strategic plan an objective aimed at involving 100% of our market stands in activities against food waste. Having a dedicated function has allowed the group to develop a more aware, proactive, medium and long-term vision for the management of fundamental issues such as human resources, the supply chain, the fight against food waste and the role of the group as a promoter of styles healthy and sustainable life. With regard to this last point, every year we are committed to inspiring people inside and outside the group through a communication project. In 2022, the goal materialized in an event – Reflection – which came to life in Milan. An immersive experience that has allowed us to inform and raise public awareness of the importance of combating food waste and to raise awareness of important realities such as Recup, Banco Alimentare and Pane Quotidiano”. Mapei – A team working on ecodesign and impact mitigation «The formalization of a professional figure dedicated to sustainability dates back to 2015», explains Giuseppe Castelli, corporate hr & organization director of Mapei in Milan. «In 2013, the company had participated in a ministerial tender for the assessment of the carbon footprint of consumer goods. This first approach to the issues of the impact of our products on the environment and to the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) methodology has stimulated us to deepen the subject more and more until we have created, since 2015, a small working group dedicated to environmental sustainability of product and process, within the research & development team, coordinated. Today this group is made up of six people: its task is to measure the environmental impacts of products throughout their life cycle and to stimulate our laboratories to create increasingly low environmental impact products, especially in terms of greenhouse gases and the use of raw materials, researching, right from the formulation, solutions to reduce the consumption of raw materials and to use more and more recycled materials. In addition to this eco-design activity, the team is responsible for the selection of compensation projects and other methods to mitigate the environmental impact of our production, while continuing to guarantee the quality and durability of the works. The environmental sustainability manager also collaborates in the publication of our sustainability report, a project that started in 2016 and which in 2021 saw its perimeter widen to include all of Europe and from 2022 it will involve the whole world».

Two figures to promote environmental and social policies

Within Rubinetterie Bresciane Bonomi, founded in 1901, attention to sustainability takes the form of the presence in the company of an environment and safety manager and a welfare manager. «In 2015 we were one of the first engineering companies in Lombardy to obtain the ISO 500001 energy efficiency certification», explains Mario Bonomi, group plant manager and son of the founder and president Aldo. «A path in which we have been investing for years and has coincided with the specialization of a specific figure, who today has collaborators in all the plants, and the recent support of an energy manager. To give a few examples, this has allowed us to build three photovoltaic systems that make us partially autonomous from an energy point of view, 27,000 square meters of radiant floor system for cooling and heating powered by renewable energy in our factory in Gussago, which combines with the purchase of ever more efficient machinery. In the spring we will install electricity columns in our factories. Having had the good fortune to grow a lot in recent years (the company now has 900 employees, ed) we need increasingly specialized figures to make us competitive. 60% of our turnover comes from exports, we are very present in the US and Scandinavian markets, where there is a lot of attention to plastic-free materials, processes and company logics that are attentive to the environment: this qualifies us among our customers». As regards the social aspect, in December 2022 the company was awarded the Welfare Index Pmi award for the fourth consecutive year. In 2015, together with 12 companies in the area, it set up the Welstep portal, which presents wellness initiatives and plans designed for employees. «Among other initiatives for employees, a gym and a locker for online purchases, production bonuses and flexible benefits. Last year we disbursed 400 euros per employee as a contribution towards high bills and we resumed organizing prevention campaigns, with free medical visits for everyone. These are some examples of our corporate wellness plans, a useful tool also for attracting and retaining talent».