Five percent more: new rent index for Berlin – there is a risk of significant rent increases

New rent index for Berlin – Significant rent increases are imminent
Rents for around 1.5 million Berlin apartments could soon rise after a new local rent index came into force. With a demanded increase of 7.5 percent, the owners’ associations could not prevail.
VMany tenants in Berlin could receive rent increases in the coming months. Because the rent index for the capital has been adjusted, there is more scope for landlords to increase it.
“Rent increases are always an issue in the consultations. However, we fear that with the new rent index, more requests for rent increases will be sent again,” said Wibke Werner from the Berlin Tenants’ Association of the German Press Agency (dpa). “With the publication of a new rent index, many landlords usually use this option very quickly,” said Werner.
According to media and agency reports, the new rent index published by the Senate Department for Urban Development (not yet available online) has been in effect since June 15.
This shows that the local comparative rent compared to the last rent index 2021 by 5.4 percent to an average of 7.16 euros per square meter. Previously, the value was 6.79 euros, so the increase is 37 cents per square meter.
According to the owners’ association, maintenance costs are increasing
The local comparable rent is important because it sets a limit to possible rent increases. In Berlin, landlords are allowed to raise rents by a maximum of 15 percent within three years – but only if they remain below the rent index. This forms the upper limit for increases in current tenancies.
In general, the rent index takes into account the location of an apartment, its size, the age of the building and the equipment.
Only recently was Berlin according to an evaluation of the portal Immoscout 24 identified as the city with the fastest rising rental prices in Germany.
The current increases are necessary because the costs for maintenance such as craftsman services and material have risen significantly, said Carsten Brückner Owners’ Association House and Ground Berlin.
Some older owners now have problems credits accordingly, the maintenance, for example, would have to be financed directly from the company’s own funds.
According to Brückner, the landlords have opted for an increase in the rent index by 7.5 percent. “But I’m afraid that it won’t be that much,” said Brückner of the dpa. In principle, he advises landlords to exhaust the legal scope for the amount of rent. “That’s also a political sign not to wait too long,” said Brückner.