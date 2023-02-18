From February 6 to February 14, 2023, at least five company founders, chairman or actual controllers in China died of illness, three of whom were under 60 years old, and the youngest was only 47 years old. The picture shows a crematorium in the eastern suburbs of Beijing on December 28, 2022. (Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, February 17, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Dongfang Hao) From February 6 to 14, at least five company founders, chairman or actual controllers in China died of illness, including Shan Zheng Yonggang, the founder of Shan brand, and Wu Peisheng, the founder of Sanlishi; three of them are under 60 years old, and the youngest is Tian Xingzhi, CEO of Asia Innovation Group, who is only 47 years old.

Wu Jiang, the real controller of Zhongma Transmission, died of illness at the age of 55

On the evening of February 14, Zhongma Transmission announced that it received a notification from the family of Wu Jiang, one of the actual controllers of the company and the former chairman, that Wu Jiang passed away on February 14 at the age of 55 due to illness and treatment.

Another actual controller of Zhongma Transmission, Wu Liangxing, is a father-son relationship with Wu Jiang. Wu Liangxing was born in 1942. Wu Jiang was born in Wenling, Zhejiang in 1968. Wu Jiang served as a member of the Taizhou Municipal Committee of the Democratic National Construction Association, deputy chairman of the Wenling branch, vice chairman of the Wenling City Federation of Industry and Commerce, and chairman of the Wenling Automobile and Motorcycle Parts Industry Association; he was awarded the Outstanding Entrepreneur of China‘s Gear Transmission Industry and the “Excellent Enterprise of Civil Construction in Zhejiang Province” Home”, Zhejiang Province “Excellent Entrepreneur in Automobile Industry”, Taizhou “Excellent Entrepreneur”, Wenling City “Star Entrepreneur” and other honorary titles.

Only four days before the news of Wu Jiang’s death was released, Zhongma Transmission disclosed the announcement of changing the chairman and legal representative. Zhongma Transmission announced on the evening of February 10th that the actual controllers of the company, Wu Jiang and Wu Liangxing, were no longer re-elected as directors of the sixth board of directors due to company development and personal reasons. Wu Jiang and Wu Liangxing nominated candidates for non-independent directors and independent directors Candidates and non-employee representative supervisors participate in the company’s operation and management.

Zhongma Transmission, which went public in 2017, is mainly engaged in the R&D, production and sales of automotive transmissions and vehicle gears; the company’s revenue in 2021 will reach 1.12 billion yuan.

CCP member and founder of Sanlishi Wu Peisheng died

On February 13, Sanlishi Co., Ltd. issued an obituary. Wu Peisheng, the company’s founder, controlling shareholder, one of the actual controllers, and director, died of illness at the age of 76.

Sanlishi stated in the announcement that Wu Peisheng holds 230 million shares of the company, accounting for 31.54% of the company’s total shares, and is one of the company’s controlling shareholders and actual controllers.

Wu Peisheng, born in May 1947, is a member of the Communist Party of China. He has successively served as the director of Zhoushan Rubber Hardware Factory, the director of Shaoxing County Tape Factory, the general manager of Shaoxing Sanlishi Rubber Co., Ltd., and later served as the chairman and general manager of Sanlishi Co., Ltd.

Wu Peisheng has been engaged in the rubber industry for more than 40 years. He has successively served as a representative of the 11th and 12th National People’s Congress of Shaoxing County, and the vice chairman of the Hose and Tape Association of China Rubber Industry Association. He has won many honorary titles such as Excellent Enterprise Operator in Zhejiang Province, National Rubber Industry Scientific Development Leader, etc., and was rated as an Outstanding Party Member and Advanced Worker of the Communist Party of China.

In October 2019, Wu Peisheng stepped down as chairman of Sanlis, and his daughter Wu Qiongying took over as chairman.

Li Jianhong, the founder of Beijing Yuandian Landscape Design Co., Ltd., died of illness at the age of 54

On February 13, Li Jianhong, the founder and chief designer of Beijing Yuandian Landscape Design Co., Ltd., suffered a heart attack and died in Beijing at the age of 54.

Li Jianhong, born on June 1, 1968, is a native of Songming County, Yunnan Province. He graduated from Beijing Agricultural College with a major in landscape architecture, and later studied for a master’s degree in landscape architecture planning and design at Beijing Forestry University and a doctorate in urban planning and landscape architecture at Beijing Forestry University.

Li Jianhong has worked in the landscape architecture design industry for more than 30 years. From 2000 to 2001, he served as the chief designer of the scheme in Turen Landscape Design Company; from 2003 to 2016, he served as the chief designer of Youdi United (Beijing) Architectural Landscape Design Co., Ltd. Teacher; Since 2017, he founded Beijing Yuandian Landscape Design Co., Ltd., is the founder of the company and serves as the chief designer.

Zheng Yonggang, member of the Communist Party of China and founder of Shanshan brand, died suddenly of the epidemic

Zheng Yonggang, chairman of the board of directors of China Shanshan Holdings Co., Ltd. and founder of the Shanshan brand, suffered a heart attack on the afternoon of February 10, and died in Tokyo, Japan after treatment failed. He was 65 years old.

According to the WeChat public account “Axiamen News“, Zheng Yonggang has a residence in Minato-ku, Tokyo, and often travels in Japan. In late December last year, he was infected with the CCP virus in Tokyo. Before the new year, I still celebrated my child’s birthday in Tokyo.

On the afternoon of February 10, Zheng Yonggang suddenly felt unwell and was rushed to Tokyo Metropolitan Hiroo Hospital, where he died after treatment failed.

Zheng Yonggang was born in Ningbo, Zhejiang in 1958, and joined the army after graduating from high school in 1976. He joined the Communist Party of China in 1979. After changing jobs in 1989, he took over Ningbo Yonggang Garment Factory, a collective enterprise with serious losses and insolvency, and founded Shanshan Group, which focuses on men’s suit brands.

Shanshan Group went public in 1996, and moved its headquarters to Shanghai in 1999. Shanshan Group began to transform into high-tech industries such as lithium battery new energy and polarizers, and became the largest supplier of lithium-ion battery materials in China and the top three in the world.

Shanshan Group has entered the “Top 500 Chinese Enterprises” successively since 2002. In 2009, Itochu Corporation of Japan acquired a 28% stake in Shanshan Group, opening a Sino-Japanese capital cooperation model.

In the 2022 Hurun Global Rich List, Zheng Yonggang ranked 1864th with 12.5 billion yuan (about 1.83 billion US dollars).

Tian Xingzhi, CEO of Asia Innovation Group, died suddenly at the age of 47

On February 6, Tian Xingzhi, CEO of Asia Innovation Group, passed away in Beijing at the age of 47 due to a sudden illness.

Tian Xingzhi, born in Sichuan, went to the United States at the age of 11, obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and returned to China in 2000. He is one of the earliest Internet entrepreneurs. Tian Xingzhi has founded several software companies, and has also worked in well-known social platforms and Internet companies such as Qdian.com and Google China. In 2013, Tian Xingzhi founded Asia Innovation Group to develop social web games and live social platforms.

In addition, on January 15, Wang Yingjie, a member of the Communist Party of China, founder, chairman, and secretary of the party branch of Henan Yuzhou Yinmei Beverage, died of the epidemic at the age of 70.

On January 13, Zhang Shu, the founder and chairman of Nanjing Essen Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., died of illness at the age of 77.

On January 11, Nian Guangjiu, a well-known private entrepreneur in China and the founder of “Fool Guazi”, died of illness in Wuhu at the age of 84. Nian Guangjiu once said “to follow the Communist Party”; he was mentioned three times by Deng Xiaoping; in October 2018, he was recommended by the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce as one of the 100 outstanding private entrepreneurs who promoted the 40 years of reform and opening up.

Since the end of 2022, a new round of the CCP virus epidemic has broken out in mainland China, and a large number of people have died. Most of the dead were members of the Communist Party of China, officials, experts, scholars and social celebrities on the platform of the Communist Party of China.

