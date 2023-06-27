Five stocks analysts say will benefit from AI

These are the stocks to keep an eye on in the AI ​​space. KTSDESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images

Information technology companies are likely to benefit from the increasing spread of artificial intelligence (AI).

However, a team of analysts at Morgan Stanley warns that not all IT firms are created equal.

The analysts named five IT stocks that are particularly well positioned to benefit from the rise of AI.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been the focus of Wall Street since the launch of Chat GPT last November. Investors have invested money in this area and the stocks of AI companies like Nvidia are skyrocketing permit. But while companies that deal directly with artificial intelligence have been in the spotlight so far, investors shouldn’t neglect other potential beneficiaries.

Another subset of technology companies that could benefit from the increased automation enabled by AI, particularly in the near future, include information technology service providers.

