Five ways farmers in West Africa are getting more out of their cocoa

Around one million cocoa farmers in West Africa do not earn enough for their basic needs. Swissco/SWI

West Africa produces 75% of the world‘s cocoa beans that are processed into chocolate. Despite this, a fifth of the cocoa farmers in the region do not earn a living income. SWI swissinfo.ch asked five experts how cocoa producers can close this gap.

This content was published on June 26, 2023 June 26, 2023

Anand Chandrasekhar

swissinfo.ch’s India specialist covers a wide range of topics, from bilateral relations to Bollywood. He is also familiar with Swiss watchmaking and has a fondness for French-speaking Switzerland.

Helen James

I was born in England and have lived in Switzerland since 1994. Between 1997 and 2002 I trained as a graphic designer in Zurich. In recent years I started working as a photo editor; I’ve been part of the swissinfo.ch team since March 2017.

Around one million of the five million cocoa farmers in West Africa do not earn enough to cover their basic needs such as food, shelter, clothing, education and medical care.

On the other end of the spectrum, almost half of the turnover in the global chocolate market, around 120 billion dollars, ends up in the pockets of European companies such as Nestlé, Lindt & Sprüngli or Ferrero.

This is the result of a recent market research report by Marketsandmarkets. Chocolate heavyweights in North America and Asia-Pacific like Mars, Mondelez and Meiji rake in around 30%, while cocoa-producing countries in Africa like Ivory Coast and Ghana say they get a meager 5%.

SWI swissinfo.ch spoke to five Swiss experts working in the cocoa and chocolate industry. In the talks, they shared their assessments of how Africa can reduce this gap and ensure a decent life for its cocoa farmers.

Regulate supply in the cocoa market

Christian Robin is Managing Director of the Swiss Platform for Sustainable Cocoa, an association of chocolate manufacturers, traders, retailers, NGOs and scientists.

According to Robin, one of the main problems is that West Africa produces more cocoa than the market can absorb. This creates an imbalance of power in favor of international buyers. As a result, cocoa prices remain low.

Christian Robin (on the left in the picture) Swissco

“Ivory Coast has almost doubled its cocoa production in the last decade. Even if it’s difficult, at some point the main African producing countries need to better manage their supply,” he told SWI swissinfo.ch.

Robin recommends that West African farmers diversify their operations and plant other crops to reduce their dependence on volatile cocoa prices. Fairtrade certification is another way to make more money.

Fairtrade Max Havelaar, the Swiss-based certifier, is offering them a minimum of US$2400 per tonne of cocoa beans, which is about US$300 more than the official producer price set by the Ivorian Cocoa Association for the 2022/2023 main crop. However, demand for Fairtrade chocolate is too low (representing only 15% of total Swiss chocolate sales) for all cocoa farmers to benefit from certification.

Yanick Lhommel from Fairtrade Max Havelaar. Fairtrade Max Havelaar

“It is encouraging to see that so many farmers want to join our program. Unfortunately, the amount of certified cocoa is too large compared to what we can sell on the market,” says Yanick Lhommel, Business Development Manager at Fairtrade Max Havelaar.

Reforming an outdated system

“The existing system of administrators and landowners has made the sector dysfunctional,” says Brigitte Cuendet, a Swiss cocoa farmer in Ghana. In 2014 she bought a 30-hectare farm in eastern Ghana.

Farmer Brigitte Cuendet has been inspired by the boutique coffee market and wants the same for cocoa. Brigitte Cuendet

Under the steward-landowner system, the owner of a small plot typically hires a cocoa grower who receives one-third of the crop. However, land holdings are often too small – an average of two hectares in Ghana – and prices are too low for either to earn a sufficient income. Furthermore, there is no real incentive for the farmers to improve their situation because they all receive the same farm-gate prices set by the cocoa authorities. Thus, the price does not depend on the quality of the beans, but on the quantity.

“Over the years we have refined our post-harvest processes and today we produce a bean quality that is considered specialty cocoa. Of course, we would now also like to be able to set up our own supply chains as small farmers,” says Cuendet.

However, that does not mean that cocoa authorities do not play a role in such a scenario. Cuendet believes working with boutique manufacturers would be mutually beneficial. The Swiss farmer was inspired by a trip to Brazil, where she met coffee farmers. “We should follow the example of coffee, where the boutique producers source directly from the small farmers,” she says.

create resilience

While West Africa is currently producing more cocoa than needed, farm yields are threatened by disease and less productive older trees.

Sanja Fabrio von SwissDeCode SwissDeCode

Ghana’s Cocoa Authority is spending $230 million of a $600 million African Development Bank loan to rehabilitate about 160,000 hectares of its one million hectares of unproductive cocoa plantations. The cocoa trees on these plots were either too old or infected with the Cocoa Swollen Shoot virus, so they had to be uprooted and new trees planted. The virus reduces yield within a year and usually kills the tree within a few years.

“The evolution of Swollen Shoot Virus in West Africa is scary. The infected area has doubled in three years. Climate change-induced droughts will make the situation even worse as the weakened plants are more susceptible to mealybug-borne infections,” says Sanja Fabrio.

Fabrio works for a Swiss startup called SwissDeCode, which has worked with chocolate maker Mars Wrigley to develop a kit to detect Swollen Shoot Virus in the field. The test currently costs around CHF 15 per sample and can already detect the virus on the leaves before the symptoms appear. Since infected plants can show no symptoms for up to two years, the test helps to contain transmission at an early stage. Fabrio hopes to reduce the cost of the tests as the company forms additional partnerships to move manufacturing to affected countries.

“Chocolate companies have shown interest in the technology, but the next step is to standardize the test application. Local authorities are already comparing our test to PCR [mit einem Labortest]and the results are more than encouraging,” says Fabrio.

Know your customers

“All the big players in the cocoa industry fit in one space. If you just think about price, you soon have ten competitors finding ways to lower the price,” says Anian Schreiber, CEO of Switzerland-based Koa, which distributes cocoa fruit products. It’s a niche business because the cacao pods are usually discarded after the valuable beans have been extracted.

Anian Scribe of Koa Koa

Schreiber and his co-founders financed and founded Koa in 2017 with their own funds. They started out with a production of just 12 liters of juice per day. In a small factory in Ghana, production has increased to 5000 liters per day. Last year, the Zurich-based company managed to raise $10 million to build a new factory in Ghana that will increase production to 25 tons per day.

Based on his own experience, Schreiber recommends chocolate makers to focus on value creation in the country of origin, which is only possible if they know their key markets. In addition to local production, he advises investing in a marketing unit in Europe or the US to be really close to consumers and find new ways to add value to their cocoa. “Right now it’s all about who gets which piece of the pie. Instead, they should think about who likes to eat pie. Can I bake a pie or should I make a muffin or a brownie?”

Schreiber cites the example of Ghana’s largest cocoa processor, Niche Cocoa, which opened a factory in the US last year to gain a foothold in the lucrative American market. In April, Niche Cocoa also launched Ghana’s first bottled chocolate milk.

attract offspring

According to several independent surveys, the average age of cocoa farmers in Ghana is between 50 and 55 years. Many work as long as they are physically able because the younger generation shows no interest.

According to Cuendet, growing cocoa has become an activity that people choose when they have no alternative. The young people prefer other professions such as nurses, teachers, police officers or soldiers. She blames land tenure and cocoa prices, which are inconsistent with the rising cost of living, for making the hard labor involved in growing cocoa seem unattractive.

“In order to convince young people, business development prospects that enable a decent life well above the poverty line must be tangible,” says Cuendet.

Aside from money, education is also important. In 2016, Ghana, together with international partners, launched a five-year Next Generation Cocoa Youth Program (MASO) that provided agricultural and business development training to 10,000 unemployed young people living on less than US$2 a day. The evaluation of the project, which was completed in 2020, showed that the participants were 22.5% more likely to grow cocoa.

Edited by Virginie Mangin. Translated from English: Michael Heger

In accordance with JTI standards

More: JTI certification from SWI swissinfo.ch

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

