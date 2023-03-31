Fixed deposits are worth it again thanks to the turnaround in interest rates. picture alliance

Thanks to the turnaround in interest rates, saving with fixed-term deposits is becoming attractive again. Depending on how long and with which bank you invest your money, you can get high interest rates againcollect income. At least compared to the past ten years. For example, if you invest 10,000 euros for a year, you can expect interest of up to 3.0 percent and thus receive 300 euros from the bank at the end of the year.

Inflation remains at a high level, which makes it all the more important not to leave your savings in your current account without paying interest, but to invest them sensibly and at least counteract inflation somewhat. Thanks to interest rate winds, this can currently be realized again.

If you want to invest your money without too much risk, you should consider whether fixed-term deposits could be an option. With a fixed-term deposit, you put your money in a bank for a fixed period of time – but you cannot access your money during this period. It is therefore not suitable for an emergency fund.

But why without great risk? Since you invest the money in a bank, you benefit from deposit insurance, at least with German and European banks, which insures your savings up to 100,000 euros.

This is how fixed deposit works

Investment periods of six months to ten years are common. However, the following applies: the shorter the money is invested, the lower the interest that the bank pays you. In the current market environment, it usually makes sense to invest your savings for one or two years. During these periods you benefit from good interest rates, but do not lock your money away for too long and, if in doubt, you could benefit from further interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB).

But how much interest can actually be earned with fixed-term deposits? We’ll calculate it for you. Suppose you want to invest 10,000 euros as a one-year fixed deposit. German banks currently have interest rates of up to 3.0 percent. Means: After one year you will receive 300 euros interest.

If you invest 10,000 euros for two years, you will receive almost 700 euros

You even want to invest your money for two years? Then the calculation is a bit more complicated. With two-year time deposits, up to 3.4 percent interest is currently being paid at German banks. With an investment sum of 10,000 euros, the interest income in the first year is 340 euros. However, the 340 euros are not usually paid out directly, but counted towards the 10,000 euros. In the second year you will receive 3.4 percent interest on 10,340 euros, i.e. 351.56 euros. At the end of the two years, you can look forward to a total of 691.56 euros.

If you don’t want to invest your money for a fixed period of time and still want to receive interest, you should consider opening a call money account. Here, too, interest rates are well above one percent and could continue to rise in the future. In contrast to fixed-term deposits, with call money you can always access your assets and have them transferred to your checking account within one day.