Fixed network: This is how consumers are ripped off when it comes to costs

Vladimir Vladimirov/Getty Images

There is usually a flat rate from cell phones to landlines. Conversely, however, up to 22 cents per minute are due.

This is shown by an evaluation of the comparison portal Verivox, which Business Insider has received in advance. Fixed network calls to mobile phones sometimes cost more than a mobile phone call abroad.

In 2022, people in Germany still had 80 billion minutes of landline phone calls.

The old landline bone with coiled cable and large keypad is extinct? Not at all. It is true that landline telephones are mostly wireless these days and their use is declining. But according to the Federal Network Agency, 80 billion minutes were still being used to make calls from the fixed network in 2022. However, an evaluation of the comparison portal Verivox, which Business Insider has in advance, shows: These minutes can be expensive – at least if they go to the mobile phone network. Because free calls in landline tariffs are the exception there.

Providers charge up to 22 cents per minute for a call from a landline to a cell phone. This number should come as a surprise, as it is usually free in reverse. Even the cheapest smartphone contracts and prepaid packages usually offer a flat rate or at least free minutes.

Landline to Cell Phone: Only O2 does not charge extra

Providers charge between 9.8 and 21.9 cents per minute for fixed network connections. And a mobile phone flat rate can also be correspondingly expensive: Consumers have to pay up to 14.95 euros per month for it. Only O2 generally does not charge any additional fees for calls to the cell phone network, with Telekom it is only included in the most expensive tariff.

Offererprice per minutePyur21.9 CentVodafone, 1&1, EWE, M-net19.9 CentTelekom, Netcologne19 CentThüringer Netkom17 CentEasybell9.8 CentO2kostenlosSource: Verivox

Verivox criticizes this tariff structure as outdated – and uses international calls as a comparison value. International calls from mobile networks usually cost 20 cents per minute or more. Calling someone on a cell phone from a landline is about as expensive as an international call from a cell phone.

Often there is no way around the Flat

To make the confusion perfect: International calls from a landline are significantly cheaper. There you only pay a tenth of the mobile phone price per minute. Most consumers are now likely to use Whatsapp, Facetime and Co for such conversations.

Also noticeable: With some providers, such as Telekom, there is no way around the fixed network flat rate when concluding an Internet contract for use at home. Even if many users are unlikely to use the stationary phone, they pay for it indirectly. So had the “computer image” A comparison last year showed that DSL contracts without a fixed-line flat rate usually cost around five euros less.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

