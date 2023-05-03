Fixed-term contracts, pros and cons of the new decree

On 1 May 2023, not surprisingly on Workers’ Day, various measures were approved on the subject of work and social inclusion, including the decree-law containing urgent measures for social inclusion and access to the market of work (the so-called Labor Decree). The regulatory intervention is undoubtedly appreciable as it responds to the needs for flexibility and simplification expressed by the business world. In particular, even if it is still awaiting publication of the text in the Official Gazette, among the various measures introduced by the Labor Decree, those that certainly arouse the most interest of all are the reform of fixed-term employment contracts and the simplification of information obligations introduced last August 2022 as part of the so-called Transparency Decree .

Reform fixed-term contracts

First of all, the new decree confirms the current general regulatory system, which provides for the possibility of resorting to fixed-term work freely and without the need to affix no reason for the first 12 months of the employment relationship. The maximum duration of the fixed-term contract is also confirmed, which cannot exceed 24 months (including extensions and renewals).

The changes made by the Labor Decree instead concern the “reasons”, i.e. the justifying reasons in the presence of which the contract can have a duration of more than 12 months. In particular, more easily identifiable causes have been introduced, which should make it more flexible to use of the term contract. In fact, the existence of exceptional needs extraneous to the ordinary business activity or non-programmable is no longer required, but of “requirements of a technical, organizational and production nature identified by the parties”.

The reason may therefore refer to a programmable event correlated to ordinary company activity, provided it is temporary and connected to the specific fixed-term hiring. It is important to note that the affixing of the causal choice of the parties may take place upon the occurrence of two specific conditions, i.e. (i) in the absence of a regulation of the reasons by the collective agreements applied in the company and, in any case, (ii) until 31 December 2024. It is, therefore, a non-structural change and which favors the intervention of collective bargaining in the identification of the reasons for which the contract may have a duration of more than 12 months.

Simplification of the information obligations of the employer

The new decree provides for a simplification of the disclosure obligations introduced in August 2022 as a result of the so-called “Transparency Decree”. In particular, for a whole series of conditions applicable to the employment relationship – such as, for example, the duration of the probationary agreement, the duration of holidays and other paid leave, the terms of notice and the scheduling of working hours – the Labor Decree provides that the information burden is borne by the employer can be acquitted with the indication of the normative reference and/or of the collective agreement that governs these conditions. Companies will therefore no longer have to worry about reporting all the information relating to the employment relationship in the letter of employment, a reference to the legal or contractual sources that provide for them is sufficient.

However, the new decree provides that the employer can take advantage of this simplification provided that he delivers or makes available to the staff, also by publication on the website, the national collective agreements, territorial or corporate, as well as any corporate regulations applicable to the employment relationship. The Employment Decree also offers an important clarification regarding the fulfillment by the employer of the information obligations related to the use of automated decision-making or monitoring systems.

In particular, it is specified that the obligation to inform workers and union representatives applies only in the case of “fully” automated decision-making or monitoring systems. Therefore, the information obligation triggers only in cases of full work performance automated and not even in cases where the automated system is only partially used in the management of the employment relationship.

Joseph Merola

Labor lawyer of Pirola Pennuto Zei & Associati