Fixed-term deposit: This is how much interest you can now earn with your money

It’s important to make your money work for you. Getty Images

Saving with time deposits has become attractive again as a result of the turnaround in interest rates. Up to four percent are now in banks in Germany.

This is shown by an exclusive evaluation of the comparison portal Verivox for Business Insider. We calculate the interest income you can collect.

For example, if you invest EUR 10,000 for two years, you can expect interest of just over EUR 800.

Savers had to wait a long time for interest rates to return. But the long-awaited turnaround in interest rates began last year. It was astonishing how quickly and strongly the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates. And the banks are also following suit and are now paying handsome interest on fixed-term deposits.

In an exclusive evaluation for Business Insider, Verivox identified which banks are currently paying the highest interest rates. Here we calculate what interest income you can achieve with a six-month, one-year and two-year fixed deposit.

Four percent interest on a two-year fixed deposit

You get the highest interest if you invest your money for a longer period of time. With a two-year fixed deposit, there are now four percent in it, which the SWK Bank from Bingen am Rhein will pay you.

read too

4.3 percent interest on fixed-term deposits and 3.3 percent on call money: Saving at these banks in July is particularly worthwhile

If you invest 5000 euros here, you will receive 200 euros in interest in the first year. Due to the compound interest effect, you will receive 208 euros in the second year. In total, you will receive interest of 408 euros after two years.

With 10,000 euros you would receive interest income of 816 euros after two years and four percent interest. Anyone who can even invest 20,000 euros would earn a proud 1632 euros.

Six-month fixed deposits are less worthwhile and impractical

The interest rates for a one-year fixed deposit are slightly lower. Akbank pays the highest interest rate here at 3.6 percent, but there are also a few other banks that already pay 3.5 percent.

If you invest 5,000 euros for one year at an interest rate of 3.6 percent, you can pocket 180 euros. With an investment sum of 10,000 euros you get 360 euros, with 20,000 euros even 720 euros.

read too

I used to have bad grades in secondary school, today I own over 300 properties – that’s how I made it

You can even invest your money for six months. Here the PSA direct bank pays the highest interest rate of 3.1 percent. However, there are already some banks that pay almost similarly high interest rates for overnight money. It may not be worth the effort for everyone to invest the money in a new bank every six months.

However, if you now invest EUR 5,000 at 3.1 percent interest per year, you will receive EUR 77.5 at the end of the six-month term. If you invest 10,000 euros for six months, you will receive interest income of 155 euros, and if you invest 20,000 euros, you will receive 310 euros.

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.