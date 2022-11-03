Home Business Flash Markets – 04.11.2022 – FinanzaOnline
Business

Flash Markets – 04.11.2022 – FinanzaOnline

by admin
Flash Markets – 04.11.2022 – FinanzaOnline
  • Conduction

    Giovanni Picone, Certificates and Derivatives

  • Guests in connection

    Luca Comunian, BNP Paribas

Appointment with Special Flash Marketsbroadcast in collaboration with BNP Paribas CIB that takes stock of the situation on the hottest news in the market, market movers and the most interesting titles. Leads Giovanni Piconeanalyst.

See also  Bitcoin slowed, April closed in red after six months of rally

You may also like

Electric cars on test, Kia Niro EV. How...

Zheng Dong: The Fed’s statement that the timing...

Nikola beats expectations for Q3 but swerves to...

Twitter broke out the “big slimming plan”: Musk...

Intesa SanPaolo earnings preview: cautious operators waiting for...

Global central bank gold purchases hit record in...

Peloton: stock falls on Wall Street after third...

Morgan Stanley ready to personal cut globally

During the 2022 Hunan “Shanghai Business Week” held...

Bank of England launches Fed-style rate hike and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy