Home Business Flash Markets, episode of 07.10.2022
Business

Flash Markets, episode of 07.10.2022

by admin
Flash Markets, episode of 07.10.2022
  • Conduction

    Giovanni PiconeAnalyst

  • Guests in connection

    Luca ComunianBNP Paribas

Appointment with Special Flash Marketsbroadcast in collaboration with BNP Paribas CIB that takes stock of the situation on the hottest market news, market movers and the most interesting titles. Leads Giovanni Piconeanalyst.

See also  The pandemic pushes the BCorp: + 26% in Italy in 2021

You may also like

2022 heating decree: one degree and 15 days...

Universal Huaqiangbei dispatched: some merchants have realized the...

The first RTX 4090 public version graphics card...

Digital and ecological transition: this is the future...

The alarm from the ECB: “We need new...

Enel’s black crisis in Piazza Affari and ENI...

Citi is bullish on U.S. and U.K. stocks,...

Cruises and ferries are growing in the Adriatic...

Manufacturing production index expands, industrial economy continues to...

Dear bills, here’s how to get back on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy