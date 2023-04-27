Flashpoints – After death sentence: Union calls for action against Iran

.

Berlin (German news agency) – After the confirmation of the death sentence against the German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd in Iran, the Union is calling on the federal government to take stricter measures. The federal government’s strategy is completely lacking, said the deputy parliamentary group leader, Dorothee Br (CSU), of the “taz” (Friday edition).

“There is an urgent need for action.” Br had met Sharmahd’s daughter, Gazelle Sharmahd, a few weeks ago. “We cannot simply accept that a German citizen is being kidnapped and is now about to be executed in Iran.” The chairman of the parliamentary group, Friedrich Merz, took on a sponsorship for Sharmahd and met his daughter in the USA and in Berlin.

The CDU external expert Norbert Rttgen expressed a similar opinion. “As German citizens, Sharmahd and his family must be able to rely on the federal government doing everything in their power to secure his release,” Rttgen told the “taz”. The fact that Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock ordered the German ambassador to Iran back from a business trip to intervene with the Iranian authorities is not enough. Baerbock had called on Iran via Twitter to “immediately reverse the arbitrary verdict.”

The Foreign Office said the Iranian ambassador was summoned on Thursday morning. At the same time, the German ambassador in Tehran is said to have protested to the Iranian authorities against the confirmation of Jamshid Sharmahd’s death sentence. The Human Rights Commissioner of the Federal Government, Luise Amtsberg (Greens), explained that the Federal Government is committed to the German citizen Jamshid Sharmahd at the highest level and in numerous bilateral talks. “The fact that the Iranian regime is sticking to the arbitrary death sentence of a German-Iranian despite international pressure and the clear demands of the German government is shocking and deeply inhuman,” said Amtsberg. “I feel for Jamshid Shamahd’s daughter, Gazelle, who has been fighting bravely and loudly for justice for her father for two years. Every second of her fear is unjust and unbearable.”

