Home » Flashpoints – Again deadly clashes at border between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Business

Flashpoints – Again deadly clashes at border between Armenia and Azerbaijan

by admin
Flashpoints – Again deadly clashes at border between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Berg-Karabach-Region Image: AFP

Deadly clashes at the border broke out for the second day in a row on Friday ahead of planned talks on a permanent peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Armenian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that a soldier was killed in Azerbaijani attacks on Armenian positions. Two others were injured. The Defense Ministry in Azerbaijan said the Armenian armed forces had opened fire.

Deadly clashes at the border broke out for the second day in a row on Friday ahead of planned talks on a permanent peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Armenian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that a soldier was killed in Azerbaijani attacks on Armenian positions. Two others were injured. The Defense Ministry in Azerbaijan said the Armenian armed forces had opened fire.

According to the Armenian Ministry, the fighting has now subsided. Earlier it said that Azerbaijani forces had violated the ceasefire “in the direction of Sotk” by using drones and opening fire with heavy weapons on Armenian positions near the village of Kut in Gegharkunik province.

An Azerbaijani soldier was killed in gunfire at the border on Thursday and four Armenian military personnel were injured.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev are scheduled to meet in Brussels on Sunday. According to EU Council President Charles Michel, the peace talks mediated by the EU are intended to help “promote stability in the South Caucasus and normalization between the two countries”.

Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan on Thursday of wanting to “undermine the talks”. There is only a “very small” chance that a peace agreement with Azerbaijan will be signed at the meeting.

See also  North Macedonia, a government in perennial transformation / North Macedonia / Areas / Home

Just last week, representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan met near the US capital Washington for talks brokered by the US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke of “tangible progress towards a “lasting peace agreement” after the meeting.

The two Caucasus republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been fighting over the border region of Nagorno-Karabakh since the collapse of the Soviet Union and have already fought two wars over the area. After recent fighting that left more than 6,500 dead in 2020, Russia brokered a ceasefire agreement that forced Armenia to give up large areas. Nevertheless, there are always deadly skirmishes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Tariff conflict at the railways: No rapprochement —...

Gubitosi, from Tim to Lavazza. The former CEO...

BLOCKING PERIOD – Simplified access to short-time work...

Elisabetta Canalis, crazy lingerie (who doesn’t zoom…) and...

Best Android phone for only 500 euros? These...

Yellen: “Use default if debt ceiling is not...

Ferrari, overtaking Stellantis on the Stock Exchange: it’s...

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down...

Labor market: Fewer vacancies – where it becomes...

Censis-Confcommercio Report: «Confidence at its peak, but uncertainty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy