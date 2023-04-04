Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Barbock (Greens) has called on Russia to stop mining fields in Ukraine. Moscow must “finally stop its ruthless large-scale mining of agricultural land in Ukraine,” Baerbock said.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Barbock (Greens) has called on Russia to stop mining fields in Ukraine. Moscow must “finally stop its ruthless large-scale mining of agricultural land in Ukraine,” Baerbock said on Tuesday. This not only results in many civilian casualties, but also prevents numerous farmers from “cultivating their fields and bringing in the harvest,” said Baerbock. “In this way, Russia is reducing the supply of food on the world market, thereby increasing hunger in the world.”

Anti-personnel mines are “cruel weapons”, declared the minister on the occasion of the International Day of Awareness of the Danger of Mines. They are the reason why mothers and fathers in countries like Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia and Iraq “decades after a conflict still have to worry about their children every time they go outside to play”. Anti-personnel mines hit civilians particularly often, tearing apart families and societies in the truest sense of the word.

According to the Save the Children organization, every eighth mine victim in the Ukraine war is a child. Even before the Russian war of aggression, Ukraine was one of the most heavily mine-ridden countries in the world. Since the war, the number of mined areas has increased tenfold and now occupies 30 percent or around 180,000 square kilometers of the country’s area – an area the size of the US state of Florida. In the past month and a half alone, 126 people have fallen victim to mines – an average of three civilians killed or injured every day.

“Now that spring is approaching, it’s shocking that children who want to play outside and socialize face constant mortal danger,” says Sonia Khush, Ukraine country director of Save the Children. Landmines made “no difference between a child and a soldier”. Their use violates “international law”, poses a great danger to children and also hinders the possibility of “bringing humanitarian aid to where it is most urgently needed”.

