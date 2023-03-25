According to official information, demonstrators and security forces clashed violently during protests against an irrigation project for agriculture in western France on Saturday.

According to official information, demonstrators and security forces clashed violently during protests against an irrigation project for agriculture in western France on Saturday. The alliance “Bassines non merci” called for the demonstration in Sainte-Soline. Despite a ban on gatherings, around 6,000 people demonstrated, according to the authorities. The alliance spoke of 25,000 participants.

Violent clashes broke out around the construction site of the planned water reservoir. The demonstrators who tried to occupy the pool threw firecrackers and homemade explosive devices, among other things. According to the authorities, around 3,200 police officers in riot gear and with water cannons, who used tear gas and a water cannon, faced them.

The object of the protests is a water reservoir as part of an irrigation project for agriculture. The project, run by a cooperative of 450 farmers with state support, will build 16 reservoirs with a total capacity of around six million cubic meters, mainly in the Deux-Svres department. The aim is to store groundwater that is withdrawn in winter under the open sky in order to water plants in summer, when rainfall is less frequent.

Proponents see this as a prerequisite for the survival of farms in the face of recurring periods of drought. Opponents, on the other hand, criticize that the agricultural industry is “taking the water for itself” in times of climate change.

“While the country stands up to defend pensions, we will stand up to defend water,” the organizers said. There are currently fierce and sometimes violent protests across France against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform.

HOME PAGE