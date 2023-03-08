Home Business Flashpoints – EU defense ministers discuss ammunition for Ukraine
Business

Flashpoints – EU defense ministers discuss ammunition for Ukraine

by admin
Flashpoints – EU defense ministers discuss ammunition for Ukraine

The EU wants to supply ammunition for howitzers, among other things Image: AFP

.

The EU defense ministers are meeting in the Swedish capital Stockholm on Wednesday to discuss joint deliveries of ammunition to Ukraine. According to diplomats, an agreement in principle is expected at the meeting to give Kiev more support in view of the Russian war of aggression that has been going on for a good year. The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell proposes that the member states deliver ammunition worth initially one billion euros to Ukraine from their own stocks.

In a second step, there should be a joint order to replenish the ammunition depots of the European armies. The model is the joint procurement of vaccines in the corona pandemic. Concrete resolutions are not yet planned for the informal meeting. In addition to Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), the Ukrainian head of department Oleksiy Resnikov is also expected in Stockholm. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is also taking part.

HOME PAGE

See also  WeChat Windows version is upgraded to version 3.3.0: You can browse the Moments of Friends Search and Search Evolution-Tencent WeChat

You may also like

Government bonds, 6.5 billion annual BOTs in auction...

Migrant massacre: Piantedosi, the harsh reactions of Pd,...

AION Y Younger officially launched with a guide...

Twitter: Temporary technical problems with the short message...

Fed, Powell remains hawkish: we will raise rates...

D – International Women’s Day draws attention to...

Rome, easy and never repaid loans: the social...

Munich fintech boss pays out bonus in the...

Ascopiave: revenues and EBITDA grow in 2022, net...

Tillmann Schulz: You need to know that about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy