The EU defense ministers are meeting in the Swedish capital Stockholm on Wednesday to discuss joint deliveries of ammunition to Ukraine. According to diplomats, an agreement in principle is expected at the meeting to give Kiev more support in view of the Russian war of aggression that has been going on for a good year. The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell proposes that the member states deliver ammunition worth initially one billion euros to Ukraine from their own stocks.

In a second step, there should be a joint order to replenish the ammunition depots of the European armies. The model is the joint procurement of vaccines in the corona pandemic. Concrete resolutions are not yet planned for the informal meeting. In addition to Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), the Ukrainian head of department Oleksiy Resnikov is also expected in Stockholm. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is also taking part.

