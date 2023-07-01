Flashpoints – Riots in France for the fourth consecutive night

Clash of protesters and police in Marseille Image: AFP

After the death of a 17-year-old by a police bullet, riots broke out in France for the fourth night in a row. However, according to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, the violence was “significantly less intense” than on the previous nights. According to his interim report from around 2:30 a.m. CEST, 471 people had been arrested by then, compared to a total of almost 900 the night before.

The French authorities tightened their measures again on Friday to get the situation under control again. 45,000 police officers and gendarmes were mobilized, around 5,000 more than the night before. In addition, as a new measure, bus and tram traffic across the country was stopped from 9 p.m. Several major events have also been cancelled.

In addition, the sale of fireworks, petrol cans and flammable and chemical products should be systematically prohibited. At least three municipalities near Paris, as well as several other places, imposed night curfews.

Nevertheless, riots broke out again in several cities in the evening and at night. In Grenoble, Lyon and Marseille, roving groups looted shops. Demonstrators also set fire to cars and garbage cans again. In Strasbourg, rioters attacked an Apple Store and other businesses before nightfall.

According to the authorities in Marseille, the most violent riots of the night occurred. According to the police, there were 88 arrests there by around 2 a.m. A major fire broke out in a supermarket and the fire was “connected to the riots,” police sources said.

In central Marseille, young and often masked demonstrators threw objects at police vans, reporters from the AFP news agency observed. The police responded by using tear gas. According to the authorities, three police officers were slightly injured.

Late in the evening, the French national team called for an end to the violence and instead to give space for “mourning, dialogue and reconstruction”. It should be possible to find “more peaceful and constructive ways” to “express oneself,” said the statement published by Captain Kylian Mbappé on the online networks.

President Emmanuel Macron had previously denounced an “unacceptable instrumentalization of the death of a young person” at a crisis meeting. Around a third of those arrested are “young, sometimes very young”. Macron appealed to parents to ensure that their children do not take part in the violent protests.

The President also called on online networks such as Snapchat or Tiktok to “deal responsibly” with the protests. “Violent gatherings” are organized on these platforms.

The protests and riots were triggered by the death of 17-year-old Nahel M. The youth was shot by a police officer during a traffic check in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday. According to the mayor of Nanterre, Patrick Jarry, he is to be buried this Saturday.

An investigation has been launched against the suspected shooter. According to the public prosecutor’s office, he is accused of “intentional homicide”. According to his lawyer, the officer in custody asked the victim’s family for forgiveness.

Germany, the UK and the US called on citizens planning to travel to France to exercise caution over the unrest and updated their safety advice.

