Flashpoints – Russia launches investigation into attack on “Novaya Gazeta” journalist

An investigation has been launched in Russia after the attack on the Russian ‘Novaya Gazeta’ journalist Elena Milashina in Chechnya. The responsible committee said it was investigating ‘moderate’ and ‘minor’ physical injuries.

Milashina has been reporting on human rights violations in Chechnya for years. She was attacked on Tuesday morning along with the Nemov, who sustained a stab wound.

According to its editor-in-chief, Dmitry Muratov, the attackers beat Milashina, breaking her fingers and demanding access to her smartphone. The Russian human rights organization Memorial announced on Tuesday that in addition to the broken fingers, Milashina had bruises “all over her body” and was temporarily losing consciousness.

In a video, Milashina said the attackers “shaved her and spattered her with ‘selionka’,” a surgical antiseptic used in attacks on Russian opposition figures in recent years. In the video, the journalist also suggested that the attack was related to her work with Nemov. She heard the attackers tell the lawyer that he was defending “too many people”.

Chief investigator in Chechnya Vitaly Volkov told investigative committee chairman Alexander Bastrykin that the investigation was preceded by a preliminary investigation.

Serious official investigations into human rights violations are very rare in Chechnya.

Chechnya’s ruler Ramzan Kadyrov assured on Tuesday that he had instructed the responsible authorities “to do everything possible to identify the attackers”. Chechnya’s Information Minister Akhmed Dudayev blamed “Western secret services” for the attack without providing any evidence, but at the same time accused Milashina of having “insulted the Chechen security authorities for years”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the incident. It is a “very serious attack that requires strict measures”. On Wednesday, Peskow then announced that the investigation of the case would take time, that the investigators were doing their job. “Let’s wait and see,” said the Kremlin spokesman. “All reactions have been disseminated and now all actions are being taken.”

For years, the award-winning investigative journalist had reported on serious human rights violations in Chechnya, such as extrajudicial executions, for “Novaya Gazeta”. According to her newspaper, she left Russia briefly in February 2022 after threats from Kadyrov, who described her as a “terrorist”.

On Tuesday, Milashina traveled to Chechnya again to report from the regional capital, Grozny, on the outcome of a sensational trial against Zarema Musayeva. She is married to a Kadyrov opponent and the mother of three exiled Kadyrov critics.

Six journalists and employees have been killed at Novaya Gazeta, whose editor Muratov received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, since 2000, including investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya.

