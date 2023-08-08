Home » Flashpoints – Senior US diplomat holds ‘difficult’ talks with military in Niger
Victoria Nuland Image: AFP

Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said she had met with military officials in Niger who have seized power in the West African country.

Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said she had met with military officials in Niger who have seized power in the West African country. The talks, which lasted more than two hours in the Niger capital Niamey, were “extremely frank and sometimes quite difficult,” Nuland told journalists by phone on Monday.

Nuland said she gave a “set of options” on how the coup could be reversed. “This was a first conversation in which the United States offered its good offices if those in power wanted to return to the constitutional order.” However, she would “not say that this offer was considered in any way”.

Nuland said he met with Brigadier General Moussa Salaou Barmou, who was appointed the new military chief of staff. The military did not respond to their requests to meet the self-proclaimed new ruler, General Abdourahamane Tiani, or the incumbent President, Mohamed Bazoum.

Nuland said she has made clear the consequences for relations with the US should the Niger Bazoum not resume or follow the path of neighboring Mali and bring in mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group. The military are aware of the “risks” of an alliance with Russia.

