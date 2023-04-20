Flat bed in economy class: These airlines offer it

Air New Zealand set the trend for flat seats in the economy cabin with its innovative “Skycouch”.
The airline has since licensed the product to other airlines such as Azul Brazilian Airways and France’s Air Austral.
With the German airline Lufthansa, customers can pay between 179 and 249 US dollars (around 163 to 227 euros) for a “Sleeper Row” reservation.
A new trend in economy class: flat beds
The pioneer of this idea is Air New Zealand, which first presented its revolutionary “Skycouch” in 2011 and has since patented the design. The concept is simple: imagine three seats with legrests that fold down 90 degrees to create one large space. And it’s reserved only for those who have booked it, meaning no one will share it with a stranger.
Since the Skycouch’s debut, other airlines have adopted the design for their own aircraft. In 2014, Taiwan’s China Airlines introduced the “Family Couch”…
…followed by Azul Brazilian Airlines “Skysofa” at the end of 2014…
…the “Economy Sleeper” of the Kazakh Air Astana in 2015…
…and French airline Air Austral’s “Extra Couchette” in 2016.
Most recently, Japanese airline All Nippon Airways unveiled the “COUCHii” in 2019 on its Airbus A380 aircraft, which fly exclusively between Tokyo and Honolulu.
Vietnam Airlines has also installed a “Sky Sofa” on flights between San Francisco and Ho Chi Minh City and between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and London, Paris and Frankfurt.
With the German airline Lufthansa, passengers with a flight duration of eleven hours or more can book a “Sleeper’s Row”. These can only be booked at check-in or at the boarding gate.
There is a cost involved for those wishing to fly with one of these unique lounger options. The price quoted by Lufthansa for the original “Sleeper’s Row” option, for example, is between 179 and 249 dollars (around 163 to 227 euros) per person and route.
Personally, I think an economy sofa is a better alternative to the premium economy seats, which usually come with a leg rest, footrest, and better dining, but don’t lie flat.
Building on the success of this product, Air New Zealand is introducing another couchette option in Economy Class. From 2024 travelers can book the “Skynest”, which consists of two bunk beds.
This article has been translated from English. You can find the original here.