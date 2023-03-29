Home Business Flat day for the Milan Stock Exchange, in the light of Tim and Unicredit
Business

The day on the stock exchange in Milan

An uncertain European stock market, which manages to remain in positive territory, albeit only slightly. This is the image of the day on the Stock Exchange, with Piazza Affari moving unconvinced at +0.47%. After a brilliant start to the session, all price lists gradually lost momentum. Investors remain concerned about the stability of the banking system.

The timid start of Wall Street also complicates the situation. Tim and Unicredit stand out on the Milanese price list. The first one that advances with +2.5% after the rumors that see Cdp ready to improve the offer for the network of at least 2 billion, thus reaching the threshold of 21 billion. A significant effort but still far from the requests of Vivendi, majority shareholder of the telephone group that wants 30 billion. Unicredit gained 4.38% after obtaining the go-ahead from the ECB for the 3.343 billion euro share buyback plan.

Even oil is kept flat at around 73 euros per barrel. Gold rose to 1,981 dollars an ounce. The spread was rather calm at 185 basis points and the yield on the 10-year BTP increased by eight basis points to 4.13%.

US consumer confidence is rising but Wall Street has no direction

Wall Street advances without a precise direction even if the trend seems negative. The US consumer confidence index was not enough to raise morale, which in March recorded an unexpected increase from 103.4 to 104.2: the consensus expected a drop to 101. Above all, expectations for the next six months rose, while the survey on today’s conditions showed a slight decrease. February wholesale inventories, month over month, increased by +0.2%, from -0.5% in the previous period (revised figure). Analysts had expected -0.1%.

The real estate market is down

Month-on-month U.S. home prices fall for seventh straight month in January and annual price hikes slow. According to the Standard & Poor’s/Case-Shiller index, on a monthly basis, the figure fell by 0.5%. Compared to a year earlier, the data relating to the twenty largest cities rose by 2.5%, after +4.6% in December; analysts’ expectations were precisely +2.5%.

