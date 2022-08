MILANO – Who wins and who loses with the introduction of a flat tax in our country? Short answer: the highest incomes win, who would pay much less taxes than today, those who pay the bill for a very expensive reform for the public coffers lose. That is, all citizens, if the flat tax were financed with spending cuts and therefore with the reduction of services, or future generations if it were by resorting to an increase in the deficit and therefore in public debt.