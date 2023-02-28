Flavia Pennetta more beautiful than ever. The social photos of the former Italian tennis star

Flavia Pennetta he is in better shape than ever: looking at the shots, it seems like a few hours have passed since the day of his retirement and not (almost) eight years. “The more time passes, the more beautiful you become ….”, write her fans under her social posts (on her Ig she has almost 200 thousand followers). Time seems to have stopped for the wife of Fabio Fognini (by the way: last week the Ligurian champion returned from a match in which he put on a show despite losing – with a bit of bad luck – in the sprint at the Master 500 in Rio de Janeiro against the number two in the world, Carlos Alcaraz).

Flavia Pennetta and her retirement from tennis (after her triumph at the 2015 US Open). “I could have come back just for the economic issue because as a career I feel more than complete”

She who was number 6 in the world and who ended her career on a high note, after winning the 2025 Us Open in the final against Roberta Vinci (but in her career we also remember the 4 triumphs with Italy in the FedCup, the women’s Davis Cup). Two years later she had her first child with Fabio Fognini (three in total, after Federico Farah and Flaminia were born). Have you ever really thought about going back to playing? “I’d be lying if I said it never crossed my mind. But I love my family. I could have gone back only for the economic issue because as a career I feel more than complete, and I would not have found other certain and so important goals, even if one can always improve and aspire to something more. I am aware that I could have still earned a lot of money: the economic boost could have motivated me. But evidently it wasn’t enough,” confessed Flavia Pennetta in an interview a few weeks ago with Il Messaggero. Leaving the scene, the attentions of the outside world also disappear and you have to do everything yourself. “This is one of the topics I often discuss with Fabio – her husband, Fognini – who has a management agency and takes care of some young people, helping them in their first, delicate years in professionalism. Me, as well as in the family with my children, I am of the opinion that we need to make young people responsible, also leave them free to make mistakes, to teach them to fend for themselves”, Flavia Pennetta’s words to il Messaggero.

