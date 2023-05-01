Flavio Insinna: “Me on a desert island alone with Giorgia Meloni”

Flavio Insinna to Generation Z: “Me on a desert island alone with Giorgia Meloni”

“You ask me with whom would I go to the hypothetical desert island having to choose between Liliana Segre, Fanny Ardant and Giorgia Meloni? Would I go with Meloni”. It’s playful Flavio Insinnaone of Rai’s leading conductors while answering a question from Monica Setta in the program “Generation Z” broadcast next Tuesday in the third evening on Rai 2.

“I understood that it’s a game you play with all the guests and I’m in” adds Flavio. “In fact I’ll explain why I would go with Meloni. It’s just that I don’t know French and therefore I exclude Fanny Ardant while with Liliana Segre, always with the utmost respect for her, we happen to exchange a few text messages. The senator, an extraordinary woman, is a TV viewer of The Legacy I would therefore go with Giorgia Meloni and I know this will already make the news because I would like to ask you about the future of this country talking to her about the great reforms that Italy awaits. I’m sure it would be a very interesting discussion.”

Insinna is at the height of its share success and tonight it returns with the L’Eredità special on Rai 1. Actor, presenter, writer: his latest book, “The Pope’s cat” (Rai books) will be published at the end of September in Germany.

Subscribe to the newsletter

