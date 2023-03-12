air traffic

Railway breakdown triggers Lufthansa chaos – 230 flights canceled Small cause, big effect: A construction glitch in Frankfurt thwarts the travel plans of thousands of passengers. The Swiss was only slightly affected.

Aircraft and passengers were backed up at Frankfurt Airport on Wednesday. Keystone

Cable damage on a Frankfurt construction site led to chaos at Lufthansa on Wednesday. Computer systems failed and there were delays and cancellations for thousands of passengers connecting through the Frankfurt hub.

There, 230 of 1000 planned flights were canceled by noon. Passengers were asked to transfer to the train. In the afternoon, the airport was reopened for landings after a three-hour closure. In addition, Lufthansa has started to restart its computer systems. According to Lufthansa, operations should stabilize early on Wednesday evening. And for Thursday, a largely normal process is expected again.

Excavator cuts fiber optic cable

According to the company, the problems were triggered by construction work on an S-Bahn line in Frankfurt. According to Deutsche Telekom, four fiber optic cables were severed by an excavator on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday it was then no longer possible to redirect the Lufthansa data masses via replacement lines.

Accordingly, since Wednesday morning in Frankfurt, Lufthansa’s computer systems have not been operational – including for boarding, check-in and crew planning. A crisis team met at the Lufthansa headquarters at the airport.

Air traffic control blocked Frankfurt for landings so that the hub would not fill up with machines. Flights would be diverted to Nuremberg, Cologne or Düsseldorf, for example, said a spokesman for air traffic control. Shortly thereafter, Lufthansa canceled all of its flights from Frankfurt.

Swiss flights to Frankfurt canceled

The problems mainly affected Frankfurt. Operations at the other group hubs are largely normal, said a Lufthansa spokeswoman. It is not correct that all flights worldwide have been canceled. International flights were also affected by the landing ban in Frankfurt, so that numerous transfer passengers missed their connections.

At Swiss, the effects of the breakdown at the German parent company are “currently still small”, as a spokesman wrote on request from CH Media in the morning. “Only the flights to Frankfurt will no longer be operated with immediate effect,” said Swiss. The Swiss airline regrets the inconvenience and is “in close contact with the Lufthansa Group”.

Warning strike on Friday – challenge for security conference

Tens of thousands of passengers have to be prepared for cancellations and delays on Friday. The Verdi union announced last night that it intends to paralyze the airports in Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Dortmund, Hanover and Bremen all day – and is thus expanding the collective bargaining dispute in the public sector. The employees of the operating companies are often paid according to the collective agreements of the municipalities.

The warning strike is scheduled to begin early Friday morning and end on Saturday night. Aid deliveries to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria are said to be exempt from the strike.

The Munich Security Conference is working on being able to guarantee the arrival of the conference participants. “Hundreds of decision-makers from all five continents have already confirmed their participation,” said a spokeswoman. The conference is considered the most important meeting of politicians and experts on security policy worldwide and begins on Friday. (dpa/mg/bi)