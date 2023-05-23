Flight in a private jet simulator: That’s why it was stressful

Thanks to the new technology, pilots can see important flight data on one screen and do not have to look at several flight instruments. Ryan Hogg/ Business Insider

I tried a private jet simulator at BAE Systems in England. I tested the latest head-up display (HUD) technology, which is designed to make flying easier. It felt like a video game. But I quickly learned how difficult it can be to fly an airplane.

I visited a BAE Systems base to try out the latest private jet simulator and see what it’s like to be a celebrity or the super rich to fly around the world. BAE is a British multinational covering defense, information security and aeronautics sectors.

During my visit, I also had the opportunity to use one of BAE’s most powerful tools: the head-up display (HUD), which projects key flight data onto a screen. As a result, pilots spend less time looking at multiple flight instruments or communicating with the co-pilot.

The experience surprisingly resembled one video gamebut was much more stressful.

I had in private jet simulator after my flight surprisingly sore muscles

My simulator flight departed from London Heathrow Airport. Ryan Hogg/Business Insider

When I was on the site of the British armaments company Arriving at Rochester in Kent, I was shown into a scale replica of a private jet cockpit. The simulated screens in front of me showed Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport (home of British Airways).

After I buckled in, I was surrounded by a fleet of British Airways jets. In the distance I even saw the legendary Concorde lift up.

In the simulator you can simulate different flight conditions, such as fog. Ryan Hogg/Business Insider

As we prepared for launch, the HUD turned on. It shows the pilot the speed, altitude and attitude of the aircraft. The latter indicates how level the aircraft is in three-dimensional space. According to experts, pilots usually change attitude by a maximum of 30 degrees on both sides so that passengers do not feel uncomfortable.

Normally, pilots share the tasks. One looks out the window and the other gives instructions based on the instrument display. The HUD helps to reduce the communication effort between the pilots according to BAE.

The HUD itself is tiny, with the software housed in a laptop-sized enclosure. It replaces an older, bulkier model that pilots in smaller cockpits could easily bang their heads on. This happened, for example, in a Gulfstream jet.

The new technology replaces the older and bulkier version. Ryan Hogg/Business Insider

For takeoff, I should keep the nose of the jet level with the yellow line that runs down the center of the runway. I backed up and got about 150 miles per hour (about 150 miles per hour).

Thanks to the private jet simulator, I was able to experience what it’s like to fly during the day, at dusk, at night and even through thick fog. At every opportunity, the HUD was projected onto a screen to show me my flight path and my surroundings.

During the flight I had to struggle with a small joystick to keep the plane level. That gave me a sore arm in the end. Pilots undergo special training so that the joystick maneuvers are less strenuous and exhausting. Even so, it was an incredible feeling with real controls throughout London to fly”.

At the end of the simulator flight, my muscles were sore. Ryan Hogg/Business Insider

During the landing approach, a few more displays are shown on the display. It told me if I needed to pull left or right and up or down to get a straight path to the runway. Eventually we managed to land at Gatwick Airport without much trouble.

The HUD is also very helpful when landing. Ryan Hogg/Business Insider

The future of HUDs

Allan Charles, BAE’s director of business development, explained that HUDs are primarily useful in three phases: taxiing, takeoff and landing. They are also particularly useful in bad weather.

When landing, the HUD allows the pilot to make a landing decision when closer to the ground. It is also useful when rolling as it helps avoid accidents.

Die pilot training However, this is not done using the on-site private jet simulator. It is only intended to demonstrate the capabilities of the HUD before it is sold to airlines.

According to Charles, BAE is working on proposals for airlines, private jet operators and potential military customers to use the equipment. BAE also continues to develop state-of-the-art HUD systems and hopes to develop long-term usable technology for its pilots.

