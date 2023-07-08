Flight Schedules for July 2023: Varadero’s International Airport Maintains Connections with Canada and the United States

Title: Varadero International Airport Announces July Flight Schedule with Focus on US and Canadian Connections

Date: [Insert Date]

Varadero, Cuba – Officials from the “Juan Gualberto Gómez” International Airport in Varadero, the renowned Cuban beach resort, have revealed the flight schedule for the month of July 2023. With an emphasis on maintaining connections with the United States and Canada, the airport aims to facilitate seamless travel for passengers during this period.

Leading Canadian carrier, AIR CANADA, has confirmed its continued operation with several frequencies in July. Flights from Varadero to Toronto will be available on Thursdays, while departures to Montreal will take place on Saturdays. On Sundays, travelers will have the option of flying to both Toronto and Montreal.

Another airline, CONDOR, will fly between Varadero and Frankfurt on Tuesdays and Fridays, further enhancing international connectivity for travelers.

From the United States, American Airlines will continue to offer daily flights from Varadero to Miami across all seven days of the week. Additionally, charter flights operated by WORLD ATLANTIC will be available on Thursdays and Sundays, connecting Varadero to Miami.

European airlines will also contribute to the diverse flight offerings from Varadero in July. JET AIR TUI BELGIUM will operate flights on Wednesdays and Sundays from Varadero to Cancún – Brussels. TUI AIRLINES NEDERLAND will offer flights on Thursdays from Varadero to Cancún – Amsterdam, while TUI AIRWAYS LIMITED will connect Varadero with Manchester on Mondays and Thursdays.

In an exciting development, Russian airline, RUSSIA, will commence its operations from Varadero in July with flights to Sheremetyevo on Thursdays and Saturdays. This new connection opens avenues for travel between Cuba and Russia.

The flight options from Varadero continue to expand, with AIR TRANSAT adding to its frequencies in July. Flights to Toronto will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, while departures to Montreal are scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays. Saturdays will offer flights to both Montreal and Toronto.

SUNWING, another popular Canadian airline, will provide flights from Varadero to Toronto and Montreal on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Additionally, departures to Quebec are available on Tuesdays.

SWOOP will operate flights every Monday, Saturday, and Sunday from Varadero to Toronto, strengthening the air link between Cuba and Canada. Meanwhile, Spanish airline WORLD2FLY will offer flights from Varadero to Lisbon, Portugal on Saturdays. IBEROJET will operate on the same route every Saturday as well.

NORTH WIND, an airline from Russia, will provide flights from Varadero to Sheremetyevo throughout July. Passengers can opt for these flights on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, further enhancing the travel options available.

The comprehensive flight schedule for July demonstrates the commitment of Varadero International Airport in facilitating travel to and from this beloved Cuban resort. With increased connections to major cities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Russia, passengers have a wide range of options to make their journey convenient and enjoyable.

Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for any updates or changes to the flight schedule.

