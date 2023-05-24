Flight: Teenager put on 6 kilos of clothes to avoid paying fees

The 19-year-old wears one layer of clothing on top of the other. @feeling.lucki/TikTok Adriana Ocampo, 19, carried more than six kilos of clothing to avoid the baggage fee. Ocampo was on a Jetstar domestic flight in Australia and posted her attempt to hack the luggage on TikTok. Jetstar told Business Insider that while they “see the funny side,” they also have to be fair. We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article. Airline luggage hacks are on social media widespreadbut this particular case just didn’t work out. Jetstar Airways fined Adriana Ocampo and Emily Altamura a total of $40 after they attempted to evade the baggage fee by putting on over 13 pounds of clothing. As the “New York Postreported, the 19-year-olds were on their way back to Adelaide from Melbourne after a girls’ trip. Both of their bags were well over the 15 pound weight limit so they decided to carry their clothes to avoid a $40 fine. in one viral Tiktok videowhich Ocampo posted on May 8, they are seen laughing as the two don layer after layer of t-shirts and jackets. @feeling.lucki And to top it all off, the flight we had before this flight was cancelled ♬ Keep Dat Nigga External content not available “> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Ocampo even stuffed an iPad down her pants and had to change into more clothes after being told her luggage was oversized a second time.

“I gutted all of my luggage, to the point where there were only three things in my luggage — a pair of shoes, a pair of socks, a bag, and maybe a pair of jeans,” Ocampo told Business Insider.

Unfortunately, their plan was a flop.

“Before we got on the flight, we were like, ‘Sorry, we can’t let you fly like that,'” Ocampo said. The girls were then given an ultimatum: either they get rid of everything on their bodies and pay a fine, or they cannot board the flight, Ocampo told Business Insider.

So they chose the former and removed some — but not all — items they had stuffed in the pockets of their jackets and pants, Ocampo said.

“As soon as I (im Airplane) sat down, I ripped off all the layers and stuffed them into my pocket. And my girlfriend sat in her 100 shifts for the entire flight,” Ocampo said.

They were already upset that their previous flight had been cancelled, but now they were even more upset that they had to pay the fee.

The two travelers did not anticipate the weight of their luggage controlled would become. Ocampo’s luggage weighed more than 12 kilograms when it was first weighed, as from hers TikTokvideo emerges.

“Every other time I’ve flown with them, they didn’t check,” Ocampo wrote in the comments of her viral TikTok video, which has had over 1.4 million views as of May 23.

Die low-cost airline appeared amused but said she had to be fair to the other passengers. “While we see the funny side, we have carry-on limits in place to make it fair for everyone,” a Jetstar spokesman told Business Insider.

“If we control how much luggage passengers take on board, everyone has space for their belongings and we meet our security requirements,” says Jetstar.

Check out the original article Insider

