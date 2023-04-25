Flink cut 8,000 jobs

The tense economic situation has forced the Berlin Schnell-lieferdienst to take austerity measures in recent months. The staff is particularly affected by this.

Flink has not filled 8,000 jobs over the past twelve months. Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Numerous tech companies are currently shedding staff to get their costs under control. So does the Berlin Unicorn Flink, like that manager magazine reported. Since April last year, the express delivery service has cut 8,000 jobs. The company confirms this number when asked by Gründerszene. Accordingly, positions have not been filled again after employees have resigned or been dismissed. The cuts affect all areas, writes Manager Magazin. Flink is only said to have increased the tech area. Around 13,000 people currently work for the two-year-old startup.

Due to the difficult market conditions and rising prices, startups have been forced to revise their cost structures and position themselves profitably since the beginning of last year. Flink is therefore looking for money again, according to insiders, the food delivery service – with the brand color pink – wants to raise 200 million euros. Half has already been promised, they say.

However, it is unlikely that Flink will be able to maintain its previous post-money rating of almost three billion euros. There is also a possible sale to the Turkish counterparty Getir, which swallowed gorillas at the end of 2022, several reports media. Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Capital has stakes in both Flink and Getir, so it could push such a deal out of self-interest.

read too Scandal-free to the unicorn: who pulls the strings at the fast delivery service Flink?

Expansion stopped, unprofitable markets closed

In order to make itself leaner for potential investors, Flink filed for bankruptcy for the Austrian subsidiary at the end of 2022. The company justified the move at the time by saying that the region would not be profitable in the foreseeable future. More than 160 people – both drivers and office workers – have lost their jobs. There are currently only vacancies for Germany, the Netherlands and France – the core markets since the very beginning. Expansion into other countries is not in sight. Flink had targeted Belgium last year. Also from Italy, Denmark and Spain was loud food newspaper once the speech. Instead of expanding, Flink has emptied dozens of department stores in recent months and advertised them on real estate portals.

The company has also paused its own brand strategy for the time being. More than a year ago, the delivery service launched products such as jam and ice cream under the Flink’s Finest label. Such goods from their own production bring in higher margins, i.e. more money. Actually, the line should be available in all markets, but so far the offer has been limited.