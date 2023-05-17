Flood and Milan: the storm breaks out for Salvini’s tweet (later deleted).

Matteo Salvini and the deleted tweet on the drama of bad weather in Emilia Romagna and the defeat of Milan: the storm breaks out

“Heart and commitment (and phone that rings constantly) dedicated to the citizens of Emilia and Romagna who struggle with water and mud. A Milan without heart, grit and ideas doesn’t even deserve a thought”. So said the tweet of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matthew Salviniposted late yesterday evening and then deleted, whose screenshot it’s bouncing all over social media. The choice – risky – to pull over in a single twitter the drama of the flood in Emilia Romagna at the defeat of Milan (of which Salvini is a fan), has unleashed an avalanche of criticism from everywhere.

Salvini’s tweet

“After “Belli ciao” (referring to the exit of Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizetto from Rai, ed), Salvini finds nothing better than to associate in a tweet the tragedy that is taking place in Emilia, his job which should be that of minister and the football match . realizing thewritten obscenity he then had the tweet deleted. But perhaps he should stop his beast because that tweet is only unworthy of a representative of our institutions. ” So Daniel missinggroup leader of Democratic party in the Budget Committee, he attacks the deputy prime minister.

