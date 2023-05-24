Flood, Bonaccini commissioner is an outrage to the victims

This is not the time for caresses

There’s a scary picture Giorgia Meloni in green blouse placing his left arm on the right shoulder of the President of Emilia-Romagna Stefano Bonaccini who in return looks at her smiling, in the background the mud.

If an alien saw this image he would think of an engaged couple exchanging effusions. There is a syndrome called di Stockholm which leads to fraternizing with one’s jailers.

In this case it is not known whether the comparison is more suitable for a right that still feels dominated by the left or a left that flirts with power, the fact is that that photo is excessive.

As if Meloni was trying at all costs to pacify when it’s time to strike with the sword, like the blonde and yellow-clad protagonist of the film Kill Bill by Quentin Tarantino. The one with Bonaccini it is a dangerous image: it is not good to smile when dealing with the number of victims (14) and displaced persons (40,000) of a historic flood of this magnitude.

A hypothesis has also circulated that made the hair stand on end like in a horror film: Bonaccini commissioner for the flood, a hypothesis denied by the minister of the environment Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, but the mere fact that someone has tried to make it run speaks volumes.

Bonaccini is the main responsible for a flood that has put the so-called “Emilia-Romagna model”, that of the “kindergartens”, of fried or oven-baked wraps, that of mortadella, that of wine and salami and summer dance halls. The water took that too.

