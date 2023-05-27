Flood Commissioner, Foti (FdI): “The government will choose collectively”

“There will be time to verify whether or not there have been defaults”

“The reality is that the choice will be made by the government in its collegiality and in the right time frame”. Thus the group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber Thomas Foti answers the question of Affaritaliani.it on the appointment of the commissioner for the flood emergency in Emilia Romagna.

Do you share the hypothesis of President Bonaccini commissioner for flooding and the reconstruction of Emilia Romagna?

“There are many journalistic reconstructions about the commissioner that are of little interest to the Italians. The reality is that the choice will be made by the government in its collegiality and within the appropriate time frame. In any case, I agree with the opinion of President Bonaccini when he says that the problem is not it is the choice of the name but the identification of a method.It is necessary to carry out a real cultural operation because, once the emergency is over, it will be essential to concentrate on the need to create works that contemplate series of structural prevention actions, inserted within a national plan that envisages a unified strategy. The government is working in this direction”.

Do you think that the responsibility of the centre-left juntas for what happened should be shed light on?

“Emilia Romagna is still in the midst of an emergency phase, with 622 roads still closed, a thousand active landslides and 23 thousand evacuees: making controversy now means disgusting public opinion. There is a crisis situation underway and it must be overcome all together. Then, there will be time to verify whether or not there have been defaults. A reflection on the data is, however, a must. In the last 13 years, 10.57 billion euros have been spent in Italy on the prevention of hydrogeological risk with the aim of carrying out more than 11,000 projects. Of these, however, only slightly more than 4,000, i.e. 43%, have been completed. If the allocations are there but the works are not completed, it means that they do not achieve the aims for which have been planned, contracted out and completed. The logic of distributing resources implemented in the past has not always worked. Between now and the next 10 years there will be 21 billion to be spent on defending the hydrogeological structure. So there is no shortage of money, but we need a selection of the works that rewards, as a priority, a prevention of a structural type”.

The government has allocated two billion euros. Will there be other funds?

“I think the government has already given the first strong response with the timely allocation of 2 billion euros. It is clear that then there will be the phase in which it will also be necessary to understand the exact extent of the damage. Today Prime Minister Meloni will carry out a further inspection by helicopter of the areas affected by the flood together with the President of the European Commission Von der Leyen. We are letting the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers work – which will meet again today – with the serenity with which they have operated in recent days. they will be punctual, adequate and effective aid. Emilia Romagna will get back on its feet thanks to the support of the government and of the whole nation”.

