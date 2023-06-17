Flood, Musumeci: “The government is not an ATM”. The storm breaks out

Flood in Emilia-Romagna, storm on Musumeci’s words. Bersani: “Intolerable arrogance”

During the permanent table for emergency management on flood in Emilia-Romagna who took office yesterday at Palazzo Chigi “I said that the government is not an ATM. Even someone should have said this sentence ten years ago if we wanted to avoid the condition we find ourselves in in Italy in terms of territorial security”.

The Minister for Civil Protection reminds us, Nello Musumeciinterviewed at Rai News 24 adding that “the table was born to be a coordination table which means discussing criteria and priorities. Instead, someone thought that the meeting should only serve to bring the list of expenses and collect. That’s not the principle.”

Musumeci he then spoke of “some mayors perhaps more careful in seeking consensus than in respecting institutional etiquette and the priority of the interventions to be carried out to restore the right to normalcy to the citizens of Emilia Romagna”.

“Someone – he continued Musumeci – he thought that the government only serves to provide resources. We have to agree on interventions, criteria and priorities because otherwise we risk having to fuel expectations which then translate into disappointment and we cannot afford it”. The mayors have said that the risk is of freeze jobs because they ran out resourcesit was pointed out to the minister who then replied that “the controversies do not concern me because a minister must keep the bar high”.

