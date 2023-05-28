Flood, the cards nail Bonaccini: the Region sinks into bureaucracy

While Bonaccini gives government lessons, the papers say otherwise and the region sinks into its bureaucracy

Due to the flood in Emilia Romagna, the failed construction of the expansion tank on the Santerno river and the Lamone river, not in safety, emerges among the first cards that put Bonaccini, commissioner for eight years until today extraordinary against the hydrogeological instability of Emilia Romagna, in the face of their responsibilities. But how the Santerno, then overflowed and indicated in the documents of the Region for a high criticality, and the Lamonewhich led a significant part of Faenza under water, have not resulted in urgent interventions, so it happened for the rest. Indeed recently, immediately after the disaster, the debate took place in the regional council in which Bonaccini, in addition to not uttering words of self-criticism about the lack of intervention, tried his hand at a lesson on how to govern.

But it is enough to read the Region’s DEFR 2022, the regional economic and financial document, to understand how it had no knowledge of the seriousness of the instability of its territory.

It is known that the Po Valley is an alluvial area, therefore the priority of the Public Administration should be the constant monitoring of the territory and the safety of citizens. But compared to the data of the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (Ispra), the region is fourth nationally for land consumption, third for greater soil consumption net in hectares compared to 2020, with Ravenna in second place overall in Italy for overbuilding from 2020.

The “Prevention and Mitigation” chapter of the EAER 2022 says that “in 2020, through the various sources of funding, a total of 210 million euros of interventions pertaining to the five-year strategic plan have been planned and, in the first half of 2021, 124 million euros of new interventions have been planned, which contribute to a system of construction sites spread throughout the regional territory”. Well.

And we also have: “From 2022 to 2026 the important maintenance actions in the area carried out on a continuous and widespread basis for a total of 23.6 million euros which are added to the regional resources and to the resources dedicated to the interventions maintenance by the district authority and carried out by the Regional Agency for Territorial Security and Civil Protection. With reference to the next three-year period, the Agency is the implementing body of over 911 interventions, of which 462 for a total of 134.4 million to be closed in the accounts no later than 2022 and 449 for 125.8 million to be concluded and liquidated over the three-year period”. Very good.

But at what stage are these works and these plans?

Scrolling through the document, one notices that either they are at the beginning of the process or that the project is expected to be approved in minimal partiality.

For the “Implementation of the Flood Risk Management Plans (PGRA) of the hydrographic districts of the Po river and the Central Apennines – 2nd cycle (reference period of the Plans 2022-2027)” we have “start” of activities in 2022 and only “50%” implementation is expected in the three-year period. The approval and only that “even in excerpts, of the Regional Civil Protection Plan” is also expected but only 50% in 2022 and with the possibility of concluding the process in the three-year period.

Even just the “Management of reports of critical issues related to hydraulic, hydrogeological and coastal risk (ratio between reports received and managed” is only 49% in 2022 and 60% in the three-year period.

On the other hand, the “interventions pertaining to the National Plan against hydrogeological instability” for the “soil defense and territorial security” are expected to be implemented generically “during the entire legislature”.

For the “Doubling of funds for the maintenance of watercourses, slopes and coasts (millions of euros)” an implementation of “20%” in 2022 and of “40%” is foreseen for the following three-year period. In view of the “Implementation of the FRMP measures relating to the management of critical issues induced by the mixing of the SII, sewer sections in urbanized areas”, the expected implementation in 2022 and in the three-year period by 30%, but there is an indication that they will be completed during the entire mandate.

A disarming picture that shows the distance between the smallness of the interventions and the enormity of the hydrogeological instability emerged from the flood which confirms the clear judgment on the work of the president of Emilia Romagna. An abysmal distance between paper bureaucracy and reality.

Subscribe to the newsletter

