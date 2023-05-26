Floods and earthquakes, the premium is deductible but only 5% of the houses are insured

Only 5% of homes are insured for floods and earthquakes

80% of Italian families are property owner, but the house is not insured against extraordinary events. Only 50% of real estate units it is covered against the risk of fire and, in almost one out of five cases, it is a cover related to the loan used to purchase them.

Despite the 75% of homesi is exposed to a significant risk of natural disasters of various types, just under 5% of the same is protected by a policy against these events. Almost a success given that this kind of policy, dictates CATASTROPHIC (earthquakes and floods) was practically unknown only 15 years ago. Yet since 2018 i premiums paid for these policies, which can be stipulated on a single level or be added to the fire or multi-risk policies designed for properties are tax exempt and 19% deductible from Irpef.

Ania’s recipe

According to Ania, i.e. the trade association of insurance companiesthe most effective solution to deal with the problem of flood damage, as these days in Romagnaor earthquakes would be adopting one national scheme of insurance coverage. Based on risk pooling and industry partnership public and privateas is the case in many other countries.

“This mechanism – explains Ania – allows for drastically reduce costs for emergency management. Ensuring greater prevention and adequate safety standards. Also, it would certain times of compensation for damages, transparency in procedures, appropriate methods for financing reconstruction”.

The choice is up to politics. In France, fire insurance is compulsory for everyone and that from events such as floods and earthquakes, coupled with the latter, is very widespread. The result is that insurance premiums are very low, even in regions and territories subject to catastrophic risks. On the other hand in Italy in some regions the insurance companies do not provide coverage for events such as floods and earthquakes except with the payment of very high premiums. However, Ania declares herself “available to support the choice with models on the various scenarios and to take charge of the role that will be assigned to him.”. Obviously a 100% tax deduction or deduction of the premium could lead to greater adoption of this type of policy.

Catastrophic risks: insured values ​​equal to only 393 billion

The association has made available some numbers taken from the policies in place in 2022. Highlighting that the sums insured for catastrophic risks, throughout Italy, are as follows: 198 billion for earthquake risk alone, 56 billion for flood risk alone . While exposures for policies with both catastrophic covers are close to 140 billion. In total, the overall exposure of insurance companies for these risks is approximately 393 billion. For fire policies, the insured figures are close to 4 trillion.

How much is insurance?

But how much does a policy cost? Again according to Ania the average guarantee premium fire for the 12 million policies acquired (excluding taxes) is equal to 167 euros per year. As far as the warranty extension is concerned natural disastersi, the average premium for the approximately 1.4 million policies is equal to 142 euro.

In Milan, 90% of homes are insured, in Agrigento only 9%

The insured housing units are mainly located in the North and in particular in Lombardy, where almost a quarter of insured homes are concentrated. Following Piedmont, Veneto and Emilia-Romagnawhere each has an average of 10% of the insured homes (equal to around 1.7 million) and the Liguria with just under 5% (about 750,000). As regards the Centre-South, only in Lazio (mainly due to the city of Rome) and in Tuscany a concentration of about 8% is reached. In all other regions it is always below 4% and, in Molise and Basilicatait does not exceed 1% of the insured homes.

However, if one analyzes the incidence – at the provincial level – of the homes insured on the total number of existing homes, it emerges that in almost all of the North, on average, over 75% of homes are insured against fire. In the South this percentage remains at 20%, while in the Center one house out of two is guaranteed. In Milan, Monza-Brianza and Trieste around 90% of the housing units are insured. While in Bolzano, Florence, Brescia, Varese, Gorizia, Bologna and Trento 85%. In Benevento, Potenza and South Sardinia only 11% have coverage, while in Agrigento, Enna and Crotone around 9%.

Good news instead for cars. In fact, vehicles equipped with coverage for atmospheric risks will also be compensated in the event of a flood. In short, the cars of Romagna will probably be able to enjoy this insurance coverage.