Home » Florence, missing child: “I have the little one”. The kidnapping and the fight at the hotel
Business

Florence, missing child: “I have the little one”. The kidnapping and the fight at the hotel

by admin
Florence, missing child: “I have the little one”. The kidnapping and the fight at the hotel

Florence, a missing child, the mother reveals a disturbing background

Italy is with the breathless for the disappearance of a 5 year old girl Of Firenzeof the little one Kataleya there has been no news for three days now and now the trail of the kidnapping. Mother’s admission: “We had a fight with someonenow she is in danger”. The woman reported to the carabinieri “who may have taken her”. It is another family of Peruvian origin who live on the third floor of the occupied building in the suburb of Novoli. Where the Astor hotel used to be. “We have argued with some people. They wanted to occupy our rooms, I gave the carabinieri their names,” Katherine told Resto del Carlino. “We barricaded ourselves inside. There was one brawl, a drunk man flew out the window. They tried to give the blame my brother but he has nothing to do with it. He fell by himself.”

Read also: 5-year-old girl disappeared in Florence, a new Denise Pipitone: the case

Read also: Double homicide Sant’Antimo, the truth: the father-in-law was in love with the daughter-in-law

Then the sentence: “Someone grabbed her and took her away. I know Kata is in danger. They don’t have to take it out on her. These are grown-ups’ problems.” A phone call also came in Spanish. “I have the little one“, said a Latin American voice who then ended the call. The building has been occupied for almost a year. The searches have been extended to a near stream, the Mugnone. More than a hundred have arrived reports, said the deputy prefect Eugenio Pitaro. The two hypotheses of the investigators are the estrangement volunteer and the seizure in retaliation. The military yesterday searched the building. Some of them say they are 100% sure that the girl is not there.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

World Bank: US Fed rate hikes weigh on...

Farewell to Berlusconi: from Mfe to Mondadori, the...

Completion of CS takeover – Credit Suisse is...

EU labor ministers, new rules for riders

Rail infrastructure A lot of fresh money alone...

Machinery: innovations for processing granules, powders and bulk...

Xi’an’s CPI drops slightly month-on-month in May –...

Silvio Berlusconi’s death leaves questions about his successors...

Bolaffi, the great numismatic auction

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy