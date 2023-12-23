Florian Gschwandtner’s learning from 2023: “Liquidity is king.”

The Runtastic founder admits that the past year was tough in terms of business. He expects improvement from mid-2024. By then he wants to make new investments as a business angel – at least two.

Austrian founder and angel investor Florian Gschwandtner reports that 2023 was “challenging and still beautiful” for him. Florian Gschwandtner

With Runtustic, Florian Gschwandtners became famous and presumably also rich. The sports app went to Adidas for 220 million euros. Since then, Gschwandtner has continued to invest and set up businesses with the capital. He invested in Tractive, a GPS tracking startup for pets, and the human resources development portal Leaders21. On “2 Minutes, 2 Million” – the Austrian counterpart to the German television show “The Lions’ Den” – he sat on the jury as an investor and decided in front of the camera which founders he would give his money to or not. According to his own statements, the 40-year-old has now invested in as many startups as a business angel as he has birthdays behind him.

But his involvement as an investor doesn’t stop him from starting his own business. This year he launched a “100 Push-Ups Coach” with his new company Foxyfitness: an app that helps users count push-ups and puts together personalized fitness training plans. And what else did Sio give him in 2023?

Your year 2023 in one word?

Challenging and yet beautiful at the same time.

Why?

Professionally with a lot of investments, it’s just difficult when the environment is difficult. Then you have to make hard decisions, think again and be able to let go here and there.

And the coming year will be different because?

I believe that from mid-2024 we will experience a bit more of an upswing again. At the same time, we have already gotten used to these difficult times and that is why I believe that we have reached the bottom here and there and things will go up. It will definitely be tough, but with hopefully good prospects in 2025.

What are you doing after Christmas? Do you ever do a complete digital detox?

No, not a complete digital detox because I don’t need that or want to do it hardcore. But between Christmas and New Year we go skiing and that’s when we really switch off. No business, no emails. After that, I’m looking forward to January in the new year because it’s always a great start and I’m always very focused on my fitness. I usually do a juice cleanse and then you get off to a really good start!

What new did you learn this year?

What it means when inflation is strong and interest rates rise sharply and at the same time the prices are red. Learning to deal with this is definitely exciting. I also learned that liquidity and a USP can be extremely important in times like these.

What do you want to learn next year?

I would like to learn a little Spanish and maybe go abroad for a few months.

Who or what annoyed you the most in 2023?

There are far too many issues in politics that annoy me, where people always want to deal with the cases of the last X years instead of looking into the future and shaping it.

What have you done in your professional life in the past year that you are really, really proud of?

I launched my Foxyfitness apps – especially the 100 Push-Ups app. In addition, we at Leaders21 launched our digital development platform and acquired great customers.

What was the best business advice you received directly this year and from whom?

Liquidity is king.

Estimated: On how many days last year did you not feel like getting up?

I would say there were at least five days where I wasn’t motivated to go running in the morning. Thanks to my sports and business buddy Franz Tretter (CEO of Helloagain), we motivated each other to do it anyway.

If you had an extra hour a day, how would you spend it?

I would use them for exercise or meditation.

If you say 2023 was the year of AI applications – especially Chat GPT – what has AI changed in your work environment?

Above all, I let the AI ​​write texts or get inspiration from it.

Crass personal AI hack?

Edit Excel files with AI. I find it incredibly exciting.

What do you want to spend money on in 2024?

I would like to do at least two startup tickets again and invest in great people.

Who wouldn’t you want to start the new year without?

My beloved friends. 🙂

Everything will be fine?

Of course everything will be fine. Or let’s put it this way: In the end everything will be okay and if it’s not okay yet, it’s not the end yet.

