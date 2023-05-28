Florian Homm and the investment club: riot in East Westphalia

Homm introduces the investment club as follows: “hand-selected stock market professionals, wealthy and up-and-coming investors meet there to get the best ideas”. The castle is not just an event location, but an integral part of the club. Its participants should “get the best ideas” that “my network and my speakers can provide, plus training in the total return area that is unique in this form,” says Homm. It sounds as if the nearby universities in Münster and Bielefeld could pack up.

The message is: Homm’s Club should become an exclusive circle for those, as Homm puts it, with “little time and lots of money” who want to spend “uncertain times in a civilized, culturally meaningful ambience”.