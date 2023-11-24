Florida Judge Allows Trial for Lawsuit Against Tesla’s Autopilot System after Fatal 2019 Accident

A Florida judge has given the go-ahead for a trial to proceed in a lawsuit against Tesla and its Autopilot driving system, following a fatal accident in 2019. The lawsuit was filed by Kim Banner, whose husband Jeremy Banner lost his life in the crash. The accident occurred when Banner activated the autopilot function of his Tesla Model 3 moments before colliding with a semi-trailer truck in Florida.

Palm Beach County Judge Reid Scott stated that there was “reasonable evidence” to suggest that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other company executives were aware of the defects in the Autopilot system but continued to promote its capabilities and sell it. The National Transportation Safety Board reported that Banner, who was traveling at a speed of 70 mph, did not brake or take evasive action to avoid the trailer, which was traveling at 11 mph. After the crash, the Tesla continued its trajectory until coming to a stop in a median about 511 meters from the point of impact.

The case documents, initially meant to remain sealed, were briefly made available on the Palm Beach County Court website before being removed. The lawsuit alleges gross negligence and willful misconduct on Tesla’s part.

The judge cited strong public statements and a marketing strategy by Tesla that presented the Autopilot system as autonomous, despite evidence of its defects. These developments come after Tesla recently won a legal victory in another case in California. So far, no new trial date has been set in the Palm Beach case.

Tesla’s Autopilot system is a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system, which means it automates steering, acceleration, and braking but always requires driver supervision. The system uses a set of sensors, including cameras, radar, and ultrasound, to interpret the vehicle’s environment and make driving decisions. Despite its advanced technology, Tesla emphasizes that the system does not replace the responsibility of the driver, who must be attentive at all times to intervene if necessary.