Florida Judge Approves Trial for Lawsuit Against Tesla’s Autopilot System Following Fatal 2019 Accident

A Florida judge has given the go-ahead for a trial in a lawsuit against Tesla and its Autopilot driving system, stemming from a fatal accident in 2019. The lawsuit, filed by Kim Banner, accuses Tesla of gross negligence and willful misconduct in the accident that claimed the life of her husband, Jeremy Banner.

The accident occurred when Jeremy Banner activated the autopilot function of his Tesla Model 3 moments before colliding with a semi-trailer truck. Palm Beach County Judge Reid Scott stated that there was “reasonable evidence” to conclude that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other company executives knew the Autopilot system was defective, yet continued to promote its capabilities and selling it.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported that Banner, who was driving at a speed of 70 mph, did not brake or take any other evasive action to avoid the trailer, which was crossing at 11 mph in front of him. After the crash, the Tesla continued its trajectory until stopping in a median about 511 meters from the point of impact.

The case documents were initially supposed to remain sealed but were temporarily available on the Palm Beach County Court website before being removed. The judge found “chilling” similarities between Banner’s crash and the first Tesla Autopilot-related death in 2016. This ruling could worsen Tesla’s legal situation regarding its Autopilot technology.

The Autopilot system is a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system, meaning it automates steering, acceleration, and braking, but always requires driver supervision. Despite the advanced technology, Tesla emphasizes that it does not replace the responsibility of the driver, who must be attentive at all times to intervene if necessary.

The decision in Florida came after Tesla won a legal victory in another case in California. So far, no new trial date has been set in the Palm Beach case. Autopilot uses a set of sensors, including cameras, radar, and ultrasound, to interpret the vehicle’s environment and make driving decisions. The system also uses advanced software that receives regular updates and continually improves its ability to respond to different road situations.

Share this: Facebook

X

