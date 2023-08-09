Florida Man Wins Record-Breaking $1.58 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

Florida Player Wins Record-breaking $1.58 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

A lucky Florida player has just made history by winning the largest jackpot ever in the Mega Millions lottery in the United States. The staggering prize amount of $1.58 billion has set a new milestone for the game, surpassing the previous record of $1.537 billion won in South Carolina back in October 2018.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Publix supermarket located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach, just east of Jacksonville. The fortunate player’s life is about to change forever as they take home this life-altering sum of money.

The winning numbers for this historic jackpot were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, with the Mega Ball number 14. The odds of matching all these numbers and claiming the top prize were astronomical, making this win even more exceptional.

Now that the Florida player has landed this incredible windfall, they have two options to consider. They can either choose to receive the prize as an annuity spread out over 29 years or opt for a cash payment, which would be significantly less but immediate.

However, before celebrating too early, it’s important to note that taxes will take a significant bite out of the winnings. Both federal and state taxes will apply, with deductions varying based on the winner’s place of residence.

Regarding federal taxes, an automatic 24% withholding will occur on the winnings, but the final amount will be subject to the taxpayer’s overall tax bracket. As mega-millionaires, they will likely fall into the highest tax bracket of 37%, resulting in an additional 13% in taxes when filing their 2023 tax return.

The state taxes also come into play, as rates vary across different states. While some states do not impose taxes on lottery winnings, others can have rates ranging from 2.9% to 10.9%. Interestingly, the fortunate Florida winner is in luck as they reside in a state that does not tax lottery winnings, meaning they get to keep even more of their record-breaking prize.

For those who aspire to experience the thrill of participating in Mega Millions, the drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 pm ET. It’s always essential to check local regulations and official sources for accurate information on how to play and claim any potential winnings.

As the Florida winner basks in their newfound fortune, many will undoubtedly be curious to know which state has won the most jackpots and other fascinating facts about this beloved lottery game.

