Florida Woman Wins $5 Million Jackpot in Florida Lottery’s CASHWORD Scratch-Off Game

Florida Woman Wins $5 Million in Florida Lottery’s CASHWORD Scratch-Off Game

Janice Vélez, a resident of Kissimmee, Florida, struck gold when she purchased a winning ticket for the Florida Lottery’s CASHWORD scratch-off game. Florida Lottery officials confirmed the exciting news to local media on Friday.

Vélez claimed her incredible $5 million jackpot this week at the Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. Opting for a lump sum payment, she will receive a whopping $3,915,000. In a remarkable stroke of luck for the RaceTrac gas station in Kissimmee, where she purchased the ticket, the establishment will also receive a $10,000 commission for selling the winning scratch-off.

Launched in May 2020, the CASHWORD Scratch-Off game offers eight main prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million. Each ticket costs $20, and the overall odds of winning the game are 1 in 2.91.

Interestingly, this win follows another big win in the Florida Lottery. Just last month, Vanessa Tirado-Gutierrez, a 53-year-old resident of DeFuniak Springs, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game. Like Vélez, Tirado-Gutierrez chose to receive her winnings as a lump sum payment, which amounted to $820,000.

The Florida Lottery has a long history of contributing to the state’s education system. With over $44 billion allotted to improving education and sending more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures scholarship program, the Florida Lottery continues to make a significant impact on the community. Moreover, the organization reinvests 99 percent of its revenue into Florida’s economy through prize payments, commissions to over 13,500 Lottery retailers, and transfers to education. Since its establishment in 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid out an astounding $87.5 billion in prizes, creating more than 3,500 millionaires along the way.

This latest win serves as a reminder that sometimes, dreams really do come true.

Share this: Facebook

X

