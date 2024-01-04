Home » Florida’s Surgeon General Urges Halt of Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine Use
Florida's Surgeon General Urges Halt of Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine Use

The Surgeon General of Florida is urging residents to refrain from using COVID-19 vaccines that utilize messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, such as those from Pfizer and Moderna. Joseph Ladapo expressed concerns about the possibility of these vaccines integrating “contaminated” DNA into human cells and called for better safety evaluations. Ladapo has been criticized for his stance, with federal authorities warning that spreading misinformation and disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines will negatively impact vaccination rates. Despite these warnings, Ladapo remains firm in his refusal to recommend the use of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. However, the scientific community has repeatedly emphasized that mRNA vaccines do not alter DNA and are safe for use.

