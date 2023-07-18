Fluctuations and Consolidation: A-Share Indexes React to Various Sectors in Trading Session

Title: A-Share Indexes Experience Consolidation as Automobile and Consumer Sectors Strengthen on July 18

Date: July 18, 20XX

The three major A-share indexes experienced fluctuations and consolidation on July 18, according to Securities Times. The Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.37%, the Shenzhen Component Index by 0.34%, and the ChiNext Index by 0.31% at the close of the market.

Within the market, the automobile sector demonstrated strength, particularly in the integrated die-casting direction. As a result, many stocks within this sector, such as Yaxing Bus and Wencan Co., Ltd., rose by the limit. Notably, the afternoon session witnessed a rise in the phosphorus chemical sector, while the farming, retail, and home consumer sectors remained active.

In addition to the automobile and consumer sectors, several other sectors experienced significant gains. These included the chiplet concepts, glyphosate, chicken, household goods, retail, rare earth permanent magnets, pork, and real estate sectors. Conversely, the data elements, media entertainment, virtual power plants, information security, and CPO concept sectors were among the top losers.

The stocks within the two cities, Shanghai and Shenzhen, saw relatively balanced movement, with over 2,500 stocks experiencing gains.

Securities Times editorial team reminds readers that the information provided in this article is for reference purposes only and should not be considered as substantive investment advice. Investors are urged to exercise caution and make investment decisions at their own risk.

For real-time updates on stock market trends, policy information, and wealth opportunities, readers are encouraged to download the official app of “Securities Times” or follow their official WeChat public account.

Disclaimer: This article strives to provide truthful and accurate information.