Flying: 500 aircraft ordered – Airbus wins a record order

The bulk order from the Indian airline IndiGo apparently trumps the order from its domestic competitor Air India – it has ordered 500 aircraft from the aircraft manufacturer Airbus. This single order is said to be the largest in the history of aviation.

The world‘s largest aircraft manufacturer Airbus has secured a record order for 500 aircraft from the Indian low-cost airline IndiGo. Airbus announced the largest order in history by number on Monday at the Paris Air Show. IndiGo has trumped the major order from domestic competitor Air India, which announced orders and options for 470 Airbus and Boeing jets in February. The two largest Indian airlines are thus arming themselves for a major expansion of air traffic in their region.

The Airbus A320 narrow-body aircraft will be delivered between 2030 and 2035. “This is just the beginning, there is more to come,” said Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers. In view of the forthcoming growth of the Indian market, now is the right time for the major order, added the former KLM boss. According to the list price, the order volume amounts to around 50 billion dollars. Discounts are deducted from this, the amount of which the business partners do not comment on.

World‘s largest aviation show

The world‘s largest air show at the Le Bourget military airport near Paris is taking place again this year for the first time since the break caused by the 2021 corona pandemic. Demand for new aircraft is high as air travel recovers from the pandemic crisis. But the aircraft manufacturers are struggling with massive delivery difficulties, mainly due to a lack of parts and personnel and rising costs at their suppliers.

At the fair, manufacturers collect orders that have been negotiated for months in advance. Airbus also announced orders for more than 30 A320Neo aircraft from Saudi Arabian airline Flynas and an order from Air Mauritius for three A350 long-haul jets. Airbus is also expecting a large order from the Mexican low-cost airline Viva Aerobus, as industry insiders said.

