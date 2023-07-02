Flying: Airbus slims down the luxury class – for the climate

– Airbus slims down the luxury class – for the climate

While Boeing introduces luxurious aircraft suites, Airbus throws everything out of the cabin that is not absolutely necessary. And relies on passengers voluntarily forgoing comfort.

Steffen Fründt

Published: 07/01/2023, 23:30

Everything is new at Airbus: Seats, material and entertainment on board are being adjusted in business class. Here a prototype at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg in June.

Photo: Krisztian Bocsi (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In Hall B1 of the Hamburg exhibition center, men in expensive suits are lounging in chairs and ecstatically moving the electric backrests up and down. Adient Aerospace, a provider of aircraft interiors belonging to the Boeing Group, is presenting its new “Front Row Suite” here. A small booth within a booth that looks a bit like a miniature version of a nightclub from 50’s or 60’s America, with an internally lit minibar, a visitor chair under the stylish retro lamp and a button that opens a bottle of champagne and two glasses slide out of a hidden refrigerator compartment.

